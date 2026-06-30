WWE SmackDown SPOILERS for July 3 From Atlantic City, NJ (Taped 6/29)

What happened in the aftermath of Night of Champions as WWE SmackDown was taped at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, following Raw on Monday evening?

The main event of Night of Champions saw Sami Zayn win the WWE Title for the first time in his career, but what will the road to SummerSlam look like for the new champion?

Here are some highlights that took place during this evening's SmackDown tapings.

Cody Rhodes will earn another WWE Championship match against Sami Zayn at the SmackDown tapings

Friday's episode of SmackDown will kick off with a promo from the new WWE Champion Sami Zayn, who will be interrupted by both Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. A number one contender's match is made for the main event of the show.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes secures the victory over Jey Uso, securing his title rematch with Sami Zayn. As for when that match will take place, Adam Pearce declared the match will take place next week on Raw when it emanates from Chicago, the rumored return date for CM Punk.

Elsewhere on the show, Rey Fenix has another successful defense of the AAA Cruiserweight Championship, this time against former AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

Sami Zayn | WWE

Spoilers from Friday's episode below are courtesy of X User John Clark. SmackDown will air this Friday at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network and internationally on Netflix.

WWE SmackDown spoilers for July 3

Sami Zayn kicked off the show, criticizing the fans for turning their back on him. Cody Rhodes comes out and congratulates Sami and goes to leave, but Sami stops him. Before they can continue the conversation, Jey Uso comes out and hugs Sami, but tells him he needs that title for the family. Cody makes fun of him for it. Zayn tells both of them to get to the back of the line and to stay away from him. Pearce comes out since Aldis is suspended and tells Sami he will defend the title at Raw in Chicago against the winner of Rhodes and Uso in tonight's main event.

A backstage segment takes place between Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green.

Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin defeated Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green

Sami Zayn argues with Adam Pearce in the back about having to defend the title on Raw. Zayn takes a selfie with a planked-out Johnny Gargano.

Rey Fenix defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Backstage, Giulia calls out Blake Monroe, Kiana James appears and Monroe attacks Giulia and then attacks James as well.

A backstage segment takes place between Jacob Fatu, Royce Keys, and Jimmy Uso.

In-ring segment with Trick Williams and Lil Yachty. Carmelo Hayes interrupts and a non-title match is set up for next week's show.

Danhausen has a backstage segment with Matt Cardona, The Miz, and Kit Wilson. It's confirmed that Danhausen will face JD McDonagh at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Lainey Reid defeated Brie Bella

Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor interact backstage. When Rhodes leaves, Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga attack Balor.

Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso

The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of SmackDown on Friday evening.