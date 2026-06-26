Latest on CM Punk's Return and Reported Issues With WWE

CM Punk is inching closer to a return to WWE programming.

The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' has not appeared on television since the night after WrestleMania 42, where a face-off between himself and Cody Rhodes teased a future WWE Championship Match between the two. Punk's hiatus is apparently on the verge of ending, and The American Nightmare should take note.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported earlier this month that the working plan was for Punk to switch brands and become a SmackDown Superstar upon his return. However, Punk was pushing to make an appearance on the July 6 edition of WWE Raw before making the switch. Nothing has changed on that front.

CM Punk is still set for a switch to SmackDown

"Even though CM Punk is earmarked for Smackdown, he was pushing very hard for his return to be on the 7/6 RAW show in Chicago," Meltzer wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Friday. "His departure was basically to get him ready for moving to Smackdown, and eventually a program with Cody Rhodes."

Punk's absence from WWE comes amid a number of unsubstantiated rumors about his relationship with the company, many of which have been downplayed or debunked.

That's not to say there are not any issues between both parties, and Dave Meltzer reported that to be the case this morning, without mentioning anything specifically.

CM Punk | WWE

"It’s not as bad as some have made it out to be, but it’s not like there aren’t any issues at all," Meltzer wrote in his newsletter. It'd be irresponsible to speculate on what said issues could be, but disagreements in the workplace are common, regardless the industry.

Punk did cut a promo on the Raw after WrestleMania 42 where he said that he wouldn't be taking time off following his loss to Roman Reigns. He was then promptly taken off television. Clearly, there's some kind of creative disconnect there.

Will Punk's return have an impact on Cody Rhodes WWE Championship reign?

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Championship against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match Saturday afternoon at Night of Champions.

The current storyline suggests that Zayn has a decent shot to walk away with the title, especially with the event taking place in Saudi Arabia. The question now becomes how long WWE plans to wait before starting the Rhodes and Punk program, which will almost certainly be centered around the WWE Championship.

If Punk versus Rhodes is the plan for SummerSlam, then you can take it to the bank that Cody retains against Zayn and Gunther. That said, Jey Uso is the betting favorite to win The King of the Ring Tournament, which would earn him a WWE Championship opportunity (presumably) at the "Biggest Party of the Summer.'

It's possible that a program featuring Rhodes and Punk is more of a long-term plan, which opens up a world of potential scenarios regarding the WWE Championship over the next several weeks.