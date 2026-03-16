Paul Heyman Celebrates Major WWE Milestone as Only He Can

It's impossible to overstate the rate of change sweeping through the entire pro wrestling industry in the early months of 2001.

In January of that year, ECW held its final show, and on March 26, WWE officially took control of WCW as the final episode of Nitro hit the airwaves. There was also the small matter of Vince McMahon throwing millions of dollars at the launch of the XFL.

It was against this backdrop that Paul Heyman arrived on Monday Night Raw to join Jim Ross on commentary. Ross' long-time broadcast partner, Jerry "The King" Lawler, had earlier quit the company in protest after his then-wife, The Kat (Stacy Carter), was released.

The change meant that Ross and Heyman were working together for the first time since the early 90s, and their often adversarial soundtrack to the in-ring action gave Monday nights a totally different feel from the popular tandem of Ross and Lawler.

In a new post on social media, Heyman looked back on his WWE arrival, which officially took place on March 5. Unsurprisingly, Heyman still believes he's the best commentator the industry has ever seen

Just catching up on a lot of social media today.



This one popped me huge.



Three things to notice.



(1) Man, I am not only cute, I'm the best damn commentator that has ever sat at the desk.



(2) @JRsBBQ says "I don't know what I did to deserve this." Yes you do. YES YOU DO!… https://t.co/5WD56rn8dR — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 15, 2026

Paul Heyman was recently written off WWE television

Heyman remained alongside JR until that November when The Alliance was defeated by Team WWF at Survivor Series. 24 hours later, he was replaced by the returning Lawler. However, he returned following WrestleMania 18 alongside the debuting Brock Lesnar.

The former ECW boss was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024 to acknowledge his impact on the industry with WCW and his work with Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

Heyman has held several roles within WWE, both on and off-screen, most recently heading up The Vision on Raw. The group was formed when Heyman joined forces with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, but the former world champion was kicked to the curb in October.

Jan 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Paul Heyman reacts the WWE Undisputed Championship match at the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the faction, Rollins recently returned to the fold, looking to get revenge on the group that put him on the shelf. In reality, Rollins suffered a shoulder injury days before the attack from The Vision at Crown Jewel: Perth.

Now recovered from surgery, Rollins made his shock return at Elimination Chamber to attack Logan Paul. He followed this up with an assault on Heyman on Raw, leaving The Oracle broken following a chair shot and a stomp.

A week later, on March 9, WWE announced that Heyman would be off television "indefinitely."