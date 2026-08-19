Paul Heyman Issues First Public Comments on Brock Lesnar's Retirement

Paul Heyman has had a wild 2026 in WWE.

Since the start of the year, Heyman's Vision faction has crumbled to tiny pieces, he's managed Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 for his match against Oba Femi and participated in what the world thought was a Lesnar retirement after that show, he returned with Lesnar and managed him on a run of Femi rematches, and then was in the ring next to Lesnar for what ended up being his final WWE match at SummerSlam.

Now, Heyman is still on television each week, but has seemingly cozied up with Lesnar's foe, Oba Femi, while discarding his old Vision focus, Bron Breakker. This week on Raw, Heyman revealed that he booked a future WWE match with Adam Pearce and that at Sunday Night's Main Event in a couple of weeks, Breakker would challenge the man who retired Lesnar.

Paul Heyman | Netflix

Other than mentioning Lesnar's retirement on television during promos and backstage segments, Heyman hasn't issued any comments regarding Lesnar leaving the wrestling business for good. That changed this week.

Paul Heyman is confident Brock Lesnar is really retired from WWE

Brock Lesnar | WWE

On an episode of Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, Heyman spoke publicly about Lesnar's retirement for the first time. Heyman confirmed that he believes this time Lesnar will stay away from WWE.

“I’m accepting of the reality of the situation," Heyman said. "When you first break in, so many of the veterans would tell you, ‘Be accepting of it. Don’t fight against the reality of the situation.’ It’s the same as if someone comes to you today and says, ‘We have this perfectly built for you for WrestleMania,' you’re going to shut it down immediately because you’ve accepted the fact that this is what you’re doing now and that is what you were doing then.

"Brock has always been a realist about himself. It’s time. To him, I would hear this every year from him, ‘This is my last contract. This is it.’ He meant it when he said it. As we got closer, he would then change his mind, or it didn’t take a lot to talk him into it, but I knew that this was it because he knew this was it. He wasn’t just saying it because he felt it in the moment. This decision was fait accompli."

At this point, Heyman has had a storied career in WWE. He managed Lesnar when The Beast began his run of destruction back in the early 2000s. From there, Heyman worked as a lead writer for the company, eventually managed CM Punk during his historic world title run, and then made his way back to Lesnar when he returned to the company.

Heyman's most recent claim to fame is playing a pivotal role in The Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns. Heyman left Lesnar and managed Reigns during his four-year run as the world champion and Tribal Chief of WWE.

Paul Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024. That ceremony took place in Philadelphia, which is poetic given Heyman's history in that market as the owner of ECW.