Brock Lesnar Officially Announces His Retirement

After teasing retirement earlier this year at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar has officially announced his retirement from WWE.

Brock Lesnar suffered a dominant defeat at the hands of Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42. Following the match, Lesnar sat down in the ring and removed his gloves and boots, effectively retiring from professional wrestling.

This turned out to be a ruse as Lesnar would return a few weeks later and attack Femi from behind to set up a series of matches with The Ruler that concluded Saturday night at SummerSlam inside Hell in a Cell. Femi was once again victorious over Lesnar, who called himself the past and Femi the future following their main event match in U.S. Bank Stadium in Lesnar's backyard of Minneapolis.

Little did fans know at the time that this would be the last time we would see Lesnar compete inside a WWE ring.

Brock Lesnar announces his retirement from WWE

Brock Lesnar was a guest on today's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, where the Beast Incarnate announced that after Saturday's match against Oba Femi at SummerSlam, he is officially retired from professional wrestling.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm here today to do this interview to let the world and everybody know that I am retired," Lesnar said. "And I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody. Saturday was a very emotional day for me.... When Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania. I was like, I can't do this again. I was like, I think I'm done.

"But the business and I still had some fuel in the tank, but Saturday for Brock Lesnar, that's it. That's it for me in the squared circle and for everything else too. So I just wanted to give a shout-out to everybody in this universe that has followed me since I was a little kid, all the way till Saturday.

"I was just a farm kid from South Dakota with a big dream and a big heart and a big a-- chip on my shoulder. And yeah, I'm just grateful to be 49 years old and to be able to do what I did in this lifetime. I thank God and everybody that supported me."

"I'm here today to let the world know that I am retired and I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody..



That was it for me on Saturday and I'm very grateful for everything" ~ @BrockLesnar #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/riY8YLZpPO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 4, 2026

WWE didn't believe Brock Lesnar would be finishing up at SummerSlam

Last week, prior to SummerSlam, it was reported that the general belief within WWE was that Saturday would not be Brock Lesnar's final match with the company.

Sources told WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select that they believed Lesnar would disappear after SummerSlam and return in time for WrestleMania next year, when WWE heads to Saudi Arabia. However, it's clear Lesnar had other plans.

With being the man who retired The Beast, Oba Femi's rise in WWE should continue on a trajectory that we haven't seen since Lesnar came onto the scene over two decades ago. Will WWE put the same trust that they had in Lesnar in Femi? Only time will tell.