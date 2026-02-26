Paul Heyman Reveals His Retirement Timeline and Post-WWE Plans

For the better part of the last 15 years, Paul Heyman has been a fixture of WWE programming at the top of the card.

Heyman was the advocate for Brock Lesnar, and then in 2020, joined Roman Reigns in The Bloodline. Heyman was the wiseman to Reigns as he navigated over 1,000 days as the WWE Champion.

In addition to Lesnar and Reigns, Heyman spent time alongside the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, during what was, at the time, a record-setting world championship run.

On top of his managerial roles in WWE, Heyman is also known for his time working as Paul E Dangerously in WCW. Heyman was most notoriously known in the pro wrestling community for owning and running the ECW promotion in the 1990s. Under Heyman's leadership, ECW became a cult following for pro wrestling fans and ushered in a change in the pro wrestling industry.

Paul Heyman | WWE.com

Yes, Paul Heyman is an icon in pro wrestling. At 60 years old, is Heyman planning on retiring? Only kind of.

What does a Paul Heyman retirement look like?

During an appearance at the WWE offices to promote WWE 2K26, Heyman said he probably wouldn't ever retire fully. He did say he would stay "semi" retired and then detailed what that would exactly look like.

"Well, I don’t think I’ll ever retire, but I’ll be semi-retired and be jetting in from Costa Rica, or some villa off the coast of Italy," Heyman said of retiring from the pro wrestling business.

"Semi-retirement for me would probably mean writing, producing, directing a couple of movies a year, creating a streaming show or two, maybe get into – finally, after all these years – the podcast business.

"Semi-retirement just means semi-retirement from WWE, but I mean, we’re talking at least 15 years from now. I’m just getting started at this, b----es! I’m just understanding the magnitude of the greatness that I put forward."

Currently, Heyman leads The Vision faction on WWE Raw with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. Heyman started the group with Seth Rollins after WrestleMania last year, but Breakker kicked Rollins out after his injury.

That faction has been snakebit with injuries. Breakker has been out of action because of a hernia, while this week on WWE Raw, Reed was forced to stop participating in a match due to tearing his tricep.

As for Heyman, he's still in line for something big at this year's WrestleMania. On Raw this week, Heyman stood alongside Brock Lesnar and issued an open challenge. Heyman challenged anyone in the locker room to step up and face Lesnar at the show of shows. So far, nobody has stepped up to Lesnar, and the match is still open.