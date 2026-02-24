Paul Heyman Discusses Bron Breakker’s Latest Injury and Puts It Into Perspective

The Vision can't seem to catch a break.

From Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker to Bronson Reed, the Vision have not been able to stay healthy since forming after WrestleMania 41 last year. In September, Seth Rollins was speared out of the group by Breakker after Rollins suffered a torn rotator cuff against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Breakker then suffered a hernia injury in early February.

On the February 23 episode of Raw, Bronson Reed suffered what Michael Cole called a distal bicep tear. Reed is set to be out indefinitely.

This leaves The Vision with their mouthpiece in Paul Heyman, full-time performer Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. If there has ever been a perfect time for Theory to shine as a main event star and for Paul to silence all the doubters who think he can't hold his own, it's now.

The hernia injury was brutal

Breakker's hernia injury occurred when he flipped the commentary table upside down in a fit of rage on the February 2 episode of Raw. Heyman didn't have good news to share about the injury, but he cannot wait to see Breakker back by his side again.

"It would be like breaking your ankle before our first pay-per-view. Of all the times to break your ankle, that was the worst time for you to break your ankle. It's the same thing for Bron Breakker. Headed into a ridiculously enormous spotlight at WrestleMania and then comes this hernia that he aggravated beyond description to the point where they had to have emergency surgery." Paul Heyman on Bron Breakker's injury

No injuries are going to change the fact that Paul Heyman is an advocate and an oracle. When it comes to his own clients, Heyman is always an optimist. Unfortunately for Breakker, Heyman can't do much about an aggravated hernia.

What Heyman can do is instill a mindset and a thought process that sticks with Breakker throughout his recovery.

Heyman puts the injury in perspective

Heyman clearly understands how brutal this injury and the timing of it can be for someone like Breakker. He still sees what can come out of this injury for the former two-time WWE Intercontinental champion.

"He's gonna come out hungrier than ever because now he understands what it's like to miss out, and that's just going to f--- with his head and f--- with his head to the point that when he comes back, he's going to appreciate this even more than he already does. There is never a right time to get injured...So, what's gonna happen is that every day he's home right now, it's eating him up alive. Great. I want that for him." Paul Heyman on Breakker's mindset now

If there's anyone who can bring the best and most competitive version of a superstar out of them, it's Paul Heyman. The oracle understands that while this injury was just awful, it's going to be beneficial to Breakker and The Vision in many ways as well.

