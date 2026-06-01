Penta Makes Bold Prediction for His WWE Career

Penta is the current WWE Men's Intercontinental Champion and has held that championship for 90 days since winning it on March 2.

He has been a fighting champion along the way, defending his title seven times. Last week on WWE Raw, Penta beat Je'Von Evans to retain his belt. Prior to that, he beat Ethan Page to retain the title at the most recent WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Penta isn't going to stop there. He's got big plans for his WWE career, and those plans start with a key championship victory down the road.

Penta | Netflix

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Penta declared that he would one day become the world champion in WWE. He also credited the fans for helping him reach the heights he has in his career so far.

"I promise you," Penta said. "One time, I don’t know when, I don’t know how, but I promise Penta becomes the champion from WWE. But not any champion. The World Champion.”

He continued and praised the fans that he was promising.

“I want to say thank you for all my fans around the world because you guys are my gasoline every night because Penta is from the people. Penta is from all fans supporting me, to now, I have 20 years around this business, so I’m very thankful for you guys. Thank you so much."

Penta looking for a title match with King of the Ring tournament win

Beginning this week on Raw, Penta will have the road to the world championship right in front of him. He is a part of the King of the Ring field and the winner of that tournament will get a shot at the world championship at SummerSlam later this year.

Penta will face Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes in a first round fatal four-way tournament match on tonight's show..The winner of the match will face whoever wins the fatal four-way between Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest.

The tournament finals will take place at the WWE Night of Champions PLE on June 27.

Penta | WWE

This week's episode of WWE Raw will also feature Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker in the main event, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page and Rusev, and a special Roman Reigns acknowledgment ceremony.

Reigns defeated Jacob Fatu to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Italy over the weekend. Because of that, Fatu must acknowledge Reigns and serve him as a member of the Bloodline on Raw.