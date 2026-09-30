Police Order of Protection Issued Against Keanu Carver

NXT could be without one of their regular stars.

On Tuesday afternoon, Post Wrestling reported that Keanu Carver was issued a police order of protection. The order was filed by another talent on the NXT roster.

According to the report, Carver and the person who filed the report, who was not named publicly, dated but recently ended their relationship. The allegations against Carver state that he made unwanted visits to the home of the alleged victim. In addition, Carver was said to have tried to contact the victim with unwanted phone calls, including 44 in one day.

In addition to that, Carver was accused of being abusive and of threatening to kill the victim and her cats. The order of protection was filed and granted on September 14.

Daming allegations made against Keanu Carver

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The filing includes screenshots and video evidence linking Carver to the situation. As of now, charges have not been filed against Carver, but the investigation is ongoing.

Carver has not been on NXT television since September 8. He signed with WWE as a developmental talent in 2023 and made his in-ring debut the same year. Carver was on season three of WWE LFG on A&E and had a memorable showdown with Booker T for being uncoachable on the show.

Carver became a regular on the NXT roster this year and has wrestled the NXT Champion on various NXT house shows. Most recently, he's traded wins with EK Prosper on NXT television. In his last appearance on the show, Carver was involved in a major six-man tag team match.

Carver's team was comprised of him, Cruz Montana, and Prosper. They lost to Mason Rook, Tony D'Angelo, and Saquon Shugars. The winner of the match was gifted a number-one contender match for the NXT Championship. Because Rook, D'Angelo, and Shugars won the match, they competed against one another in a triple threat match last week to crown a number one contender. Rook won the match.

That title match was scheduled for this week's NXT, but it won't take place. NXT announced on Tuesday afternoon that Rook was not medically cleared to compete. Instead, Grayson Waller will defend his title in an open challenge.

WWE has not publicly commented on the situation with Carver. Carver has not addressed the situation either. His social media account on X was deactivated prior to this news coming out.