Post-SmackDown Attack Angle Leads to SummerSlam Men's U.S. Title Match

Baron Corbin has made a habit out of whooping that Trick since making his surprise return to WWE.

It's a good thing the cameras kept rolling when Friday's episode of SmackDown went off the air. As Trick Williams was making his way to the back, moments after coming up short in the night's main event Fatal 4-Way Match to secure a spot at SummerSlam, he was suddenly ambushed by the Nomad.

Corbin clocked the reigning Men's United States Champion with a right hand out of the stands that sent him flying into the steel ring steps. Trick was then rolled back into the ring, where he was greeted by several stiff kicks and a massive lariat.

EXCLUSIVE: Baron Corbin attacks @_trickwilliams after #SmackDown goes off the air, leading to Williams challenging Corbin to a United States Championship Match at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/7lMKaabuIn — WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2026

Perhaps eschewing the End of Days was part of Corbin's master plan, as Williams still had the wherewithal to grab a microphone after the attack was over.

Trick dared Corbin to prove that he was man enough to do that while looking him in the eye, prove to him that he shouldn't be in retirement and prove to him that he's not a "bitch"! Trick then issued a challenge for a one-on-one match at SummerSlam, which Corbin promptly accepted.

Next weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will mark Baron Corbin's first televised WWE match in over two years, and it will be for the Men's United States Championship. It will be interesting to see if Carmelo Hayes also finds himself in this match before the contract is officially signed, because it was Corbin who cost Melo a shot at Trick's title during his re-debut a few weeks back.

In another post-SmackDown segment, Nia Jax went to acting General Manager Adam Pearce and demanded the final spot in the Five-Way Ladder Match for the Interim Women's WWE Championship after outside interference cost her the opportunity to qualify two weeks in a row.

Pearce did not grant her that request and he didn't even give her a third chance to qualify. He instead booked Giulia to face her tag team partner, Lash Legend, for the final spot in the ladder match next Friday night on SmackDown.

New Matches Added to SummerSlam card on July 24 SmackDown:

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor in a WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match

Five-Way Ladder Match to crown the Interim WWE Women's Champion: Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair both qualified.

Trick WIlliams (c) vs. Baron Corbin for the Men's United States Championship

Fatal Influence vs. The Bella Twins & Paige