WWE Filed New Trademark for Baron Corbin Ahead of Surprising SmackDown Return

WWE's latest trademark filing paved the way for a shocking return Friday night on SmackDown.

WWE has a history of giving away its plans by trademarking names, slogans, factions, and premium live events before announcing them. Fans often used these trademarks to find new names for talents getting their start in NXT.

While that information can be fun to decipher, sometimes the company will trademark something that will spoil a new event or an impending return and it appears that WWE has recently done the latter.

WWE has filed to trademark Baron Corbin's nickname "The Nomad"

On July 10, WWE filed to trademark Baron Corbin's indie nickname, "The Nomad," with the USPTO to "cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio."

WWE decided not to renew Baron Corbin's contract when it expired in November of 2024. Following his departure from the company, Corbin adopted the name Bishop Dyer, with the nickname The Nomad, and made a name for himself elsewhere over the past couple of years, including a successful run in Major League Wrestling.

In recent months, it was reported that WWE was looking to bring Corbin back to the company, a report that Dyer initially denied on social media in May. MLW recently announced that Dyer had been "locked out" by the company and had been stripped of his half of the MLW Tag Team Titles with Donovan Dijak.

Baron Corbin made his shocking return Friday on WWE SmackDown

Baron Corbin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WWE clearly waited til the last possible minute to file this trademark in order not to tip their hand regarding Baron Corbin's surprise return tonight on SmackDown.

In the closing moments of the non-title match between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Corbin shocked the WWE Universe by jumping the guardrail and attacking both men, making it abundantly clear that he is back in the company with the intention of winning championship gold.

Many believed that during his initial run with WWE, Corbin proved he was very good at playing a comedy character. So there was a chance to pair him with Danhausen, as the person under the mysterious white sheet. While that idea would have been intriguing, clearly, WWE had other plans.

IS THAT BARON CORBIN????



WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?! 😲 pic.twitter.com/UXET5mKJta — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026

Baron Corbin hasn't competed as Bishop Dyer on the independent scene since losing to Nic Nemeth (the former Dolph Ziggler) in a street fight for WSW back in May.