R-Truth's Latest Album Cracks Billboard Top-10 List
Ron Killings is an artist in many ways. He's an natural entertainer, and whether he's entertaining us weekly as a pro wrestler or hanging out every day on TikTok live with thousands of fans, Killings knows how to entertain.
R-Truth has also found a fun way to entertain fans in the form of music. He's shared two occupations throughout his long WWE career, one of them as a rapper for more than two decades. His first album was released in 2003.
This latest announcement by Truth Thursday morning shows just how talented and versatile of entertainer he is.
Ron Killings' Album
The rapper-wrestler released a country album August 7 titled "The White Album" that debuted at 10 on the Billboard Country Chart. Album sales and streams upon release are used to measure how an album lands on the chart.
"The White Album" is Truth's fourth and it features titles like "New Country", "Yessuh", and "Country Folks". "Count My Sins" was a single released in June prior to the release of the full album.
The release of this album adds on to what has been a very interesting year for the former WWE Tag Team and United States Champion. Truth began the wrestling season by feuding with his "childhood hero" at the end of WWE's Backlash PLE in May.
Back to WWE
After a fun feud with the world champion and with momentum gained, another feud should've followed but instead WWE opted to allow his contract to expire. Truth was rehired after fan backlash and made a return to WWE toward the end of the main event of the Money in the Bank PLE earlier this year. Since then, his momentum has dimmed as a character on television.
However, business has proceeded as usual for the rapper and wrestler everywhere else. R-Truth is set for a one-on-one match with Aleister Black this Friday night in Dublin, Ireland.
Truth has one win over Black on WWE TV after pinning him via roll-up July 11. Friday's match comes after tensions flared in a backstage segment last week.
Whether it's through the lyrics of a country album, the dropping of an opponent via scissors kick, or a hilarious skit social media, R-Truth finds a way to make an impact and to entertain. Truth spoke on the Masked Man podcast earlier this month to discuss how cool it is for him to impact lives in the ways that he does.
"People see me and I’ve helped them get through a certain time in their life...Moments and opportunities I have, I made the best out of them. I do that in the ring and real life. A lot of that, people relate to it in their lives. That was powerful."- R-Truth on impacting fans
R-Truth can now add another milestone to the long list he's carved out for himself. The 54-time 24/7 Champion can now add "Billboard Top 10" recording artist to his impressive resume.
