WWE: Unreal Season 2 Netflix Release Date Revealed

WWE: Unreal is coming back to Netflix for a second season, and WWE fans now know when the next set of episodes is planned to be dropped.

Netflix announced on Wednesday morning that Season 2 of the reality series will be premiering on the streaming platform on Jan. 20, 2026, a little more than a week before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. The season will consist of five episodes once again, totaling 50 minutes in length per installment.

Though little has been said about what will officially be covered on this season, a Netflix preview teased a brief synopsis, saying that "WWE: Unreal Season 2 makes a return to the writers' room and follows superstars on the road to SummerSlam 2025." Season 1 primarily covered WWE's Royal Rumble through WrestleMania stretch, giving insight into John Cena's heel turn en route to becoming a 17-time world champion.

Additionally, it was revealed that the season would primarily feature WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta, and Lyra Valkyria. Cena was not among the listed talent in the preview.

The Road to WWE SummerSlam

The names revealed to be covered on this season paint a picture of what fans will be able to expect. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has long been expected to be a major part of the second season, documenting his faked injury from over the summer, into him cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk to win the world title at the end of the first night of SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins is likely to be a major part of Season 2. | WWE

R-Truth is also an interesting inclusion. The 53-year-old originally revealed that WWE was parting ways with him, resulting in a major fan backlash. This led to WWE bringing him back briefly under his real name of Ron Killings, though he would ultimately revert back to his R-Truth persona.

He has seldom been featured on TV since the summer.

Reports also indicated that Jelly Roll spent a significant period of time training at the WWE Performance Center for his SummerSlam match that saw him team with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, which will also likely be a featured portion of the program.

Fellow celebrity-turned-wrestler Pat McAfee also had a match against Gunther at WWE Backlash, McAfee's first singles match with the company since WrestleMania 39 against The Miz.

