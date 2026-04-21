Randy Orton’s RKO Rule Keeps It One of WWE’s Most Protected Finishers

What Randy Orton was supposed to use as a weapon of destruction in pursuit of winning his first WrestleMania main event was used to distract him from world championship glory instead.

In the main event of WrestleMania 42's first night on April 18, Cody Rhodes retained the WWE Undisputed Championship against Randy Orton. After suffering an elbow drop from country music singer Jelly Roll earlier in the match, Pat McAfee sprinted back down to the ring sporting a neck brace and a referee's shirt. Rhodes kicked out of a pinfall attempt counted by McAfee.

McAfee stood behind a slithering Orton following the kickout by Rhodes and waited for Orton to pounce yet again. It was at this moment that McAfee ate a thunderous RKO from Orton, which allowed Rhodes to seize the moment and hit a Cross Rhodes on Orton to retain his world championship.

Orton RKO's McAfee | WWE

A third time will never be the charm

There are very few wrestlers who have kicked out of one RKO, and there are even fewer who have survived a second. Orton spoke with The Schmo over the WrestleMania weekend to joke around, answer questions, and discuss how many RKOs are too many RKOs for someone to handle.

"I’ll never hit a guy with three RKOs to cover him and pin him. I’m not going to dilute my finish. That is always going to be a kill shot and I can hit it out of nowhere. Vince has a huge part to play when it comes to my finish and that’s a huge part of being a WWE superstar, what’s your finishing move?" Randy Orton

The most passionate Randy Orton fans might argue that the move he hit Rhodes with after the main event was over is more protected than the RKO, which is saying a lot about Orton's punt. Rhodes was seen with bleeding and swelling near the upper area of his eye following the attack.

The RKO will forever be in the highest tier of pro wrestling finishers, along with the Stone Cold Stunner, Sweet Chin Music, and the Tombstone Piledriver.

Vince McMahon played a major role in the RKO's status

Orton was also able to recall his earliest opponents wanting to kick out of the RKO, and having the support of WWE's top decision-maker made it easier for The Viper to keep it protected.

"It’s funny because that RKO is everything. Vince had a huge hand to play because when I would be wrestling somebody and I was younger, they would want to kick out of my finish. Vince would pull me aside and say, ‘We’re not going to do that. We’re not going to let that happen." Randy Orton

Aside from its creativity, swiftness, and suddenness, it's arguably the most famous wrestling move in human history. From internet virality to pop culture references, the RKO will remain one of WWE's most protected moves as long as Randy Orton stays around to deliver it.