RKO: WWE Superstar Randy Orton's Finishing Move
Randy Orton is one of the biggest names in the wrestling business over the past two decades. And as one of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time, he is known for many things.
Orton is known by several different nicknames, such as "The Legend Killer," "The Apex Predator" and "The Viper." However, he might be best remembered for his signature move, The RKO.
One of the most popular finishers in the history of WWE, Orton has become viral for the "outta nowhere" nature of the move.
Here is everything you need to know about Randy Orton's finishing move, The RKO.
What Is The RKO?
The RKO is a three quarters facelock bulldog that has been often called a "cutter." This move sees the wrestler use a three quarters facelock on their opponent's head before driving them down to the mat falling backwards in the process.
History of The RKO
The RKO or cutter was first innovated by Johnny Ace, also known as John Laurinaitis. Ace called the move the "Ace Crusher." The move would gain even further fame and notoriety when it was then adopted by Diamond Dallas Page in WCW.
Naming the maneuver, "The Diamond Cutter," DDP gained massive popularity for his ability to perform the move from any angle or as a counter to other moves.
At the beginning of his WWE career, Randy Orton would use different finishers, such as a flying crossbody and the "O-Zone." However, he adopted the RKO in 2003 and saw his career skyrocket along with the popularity of his version of the popular move.
How did Randy Orton come up with the name, RKO?
Playing off the letters TKO, Randy Orton called his cutter finisher, The RKO. The letters also hold greater significance to "The Legend Killer" because they are also his initials (Randall Keith Orton).
In an interview with WWE Magazine, Orton revealed that he decided to use this for his finisher because he wanted to choose a move that he could perform on any opponent of any size. The decision paid dividends and has become one of the most popular finishers over the past two decades.
"RKO Outta Nowhere" goes viral
Talking about the popularity of the move, the RKO has transcended the pro wrestling world and became a move seen in videos and gifs outside of the business. It became so popular because of the unforeseen and sometimes outlandish ways Orton has been able to hit it on various opponents and rivals throughout the years.
The signature call of Michael Cole saying "RKO outta nowhere" has helped the move to become recognizable beyond the pro wrestling industry and added to Orton's fame in the process.
Recommended
Sweet Chin Music: All About Shawn Michael's Iconic Finishing Move
20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
The 10 Highest Paid WWE Wrestlers