Reason Ricky Saints NXT Concert Vanished From WWE's Social Media Revealed

Did you miss an Absolute Experience with Ricky Saints last week on NXT? WWE is hoping that you did.

Last week's episode of WWE NXT closed with a concert from Ricky Saints, nicknamed the Absolute Experience. It was a play of Joe Hendry's concerts we've seen over the years in TNA and WWE.

Unfortunately for Saints, this segment wasn't well received by the WWE Universe and brought back a lot of comparisons to The Rock, who he was compared to multiple times while in AEW.

The segment ended with Joe Hendry interfering and smashing Saints with a guitar. The Vanity Project got involved, but Myles Borne was enough to even the odds and swing things in the favor of the champion heading into NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, where Hendry retained the NXT Title.

Ricky Saints | The CW Network

While the initial segment was posted on WWE's social media channels, it was deleted within 24 hours. So what exactly happened?

Why WWE removed the post from social media

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE decided to remove the Ricky Saints segment from their social media channels following the negative reaction it received online.

As for the segment itself, Sapp has learned that it wasn't a Ricky Saints pitch or idea, as he would prefer to steer clear of things that would draw any comparisons to The Rock. While the segment wasn't well-received online, it was met with a "lukewarm" reaction by those backstage.

Despite the reception of the segment, Sapp reports that no one he's spoken to backstage is worried that the segment hurt Saints or Hendry going forward.

How much longer will Ricky Saints be in WWE NXT?

After being granted his release from AEW, Ricky Saints made his WWE NXT debut less than 48 hours later on the February 11, 2025, episode of WWE NXT.

It was widely reported at the time that Saints' run with the brand would be a short one. With some outlets reporting last May that his main roster call-up was imminent. Almost a year later, Saints still finds himself on the NXT roster.

When Sapp asked his sources about Ricky Saints' NXT status, he was told that most people didn't expect him to be down there for a full year following his surprise debut last February.

For several years, WWE loved bringing up a new batch of NXT talent following WrestleMania. If Saints isn't holding any gold following Stand and Deliver next month, there's probably a good chance he will finally see his main roster call-up following this year's WrestleMania.