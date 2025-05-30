Major Update On Ricky Saints' WWE Main Roster Status
It appears likely that Ricky Saints' tenure in WWE NXT will be a short-lived one.
The former AEW Tag Team Champion made his debut on WWE television earlier this February, initially appearing without a name before switching his name from "Ricky Starks" to "Ricky Saints." Since then, he has taken WWE NXT by storm, becoming one of the top stars on the program.
It turns out his tenure in developmental will ultimately have been a short one, as it seems Saints is bound for the WWE main roster.
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported Friday morning that Saints is expected to be called up to the WWE main roster imminently. This comes on the heels of a shocking loss to Ethan Page on WWE NXT, where he dropped the NXT North American Championship in the process.
Meltzer notes Saints' call-up will likely be alongside Stephanie Vaquer and Jordynne Grace, which was also reported earlier in the week. Vaquer also suffered an unexpected loss on NXT, dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne in what has since been considered one of the biggest upsets in the program's history.
Grace, meanwhile, also signed with the company earlier this year, jumping from TNA to WWE and appearing in the Women's Royal Rumble match.
Saints had previously been involved in a contract dispute with Tony Khan and AEW, but was granted his release in February just before he made his WWE debut.
