Report: Still No Timetable for Charlotte Flair's Return to the Ring
Anyone who follows Charlotte Flair on social media knows that she has been rehabbing hard to get back in the ring, but it's still unclear when The Queen will return to action.
Charlotte tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus in a match against Asuka on the Tribute to the Troops special last December, and it's possible she misses all of 2024 due to the severity of her injuries.
At the time she was hurt, WWE announced that the 14-time Women's World Champion was expected to be out for 9-months. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is now reporting that was a very optimistic estimation.
Ross Sapp says that those within WWE did not expect that Flair would be back at some point this year, but noted that if anyone could defy the odds, it would be Charlotte.
For what it's worth, Fightful is also reporting that there have at least been discussions on a creative direction for Charlotte upon her return to the ring. Some kind of storyline involvement with Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton may be on the table - and would make sense given that Jax is now the 'Queen' of SmackDown - but nothing is expected to come to fruition until Flair has been cleared to compete.
