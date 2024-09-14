Chelsea Green To Compete In A Dumpster Match
It appears that Michin is going to be allowed to seek retribution on Chelsea Green for her actions Friday night (9/13) on SmackDown.
After quickly defeating Piper Niven in one-on-one action, Michin would be the victim of a post-match attack that ended with Chelsea putting her through a trash can with an UnPrettyHer.
Chelsea Green would later make an appearance on the SmackDown LowDown on Peacock, where she would be confronted by former SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero - who was one of numerous legends in Seattle for Friday night's season premiere on the USA Network.
Guerrero told Green that she enjoyed her work with the trash can and that it made her want to see Chelsea and Michin compete in a Dumpster Match.
A flabbergasted Chelsea didn't get much say in the matter as the current SmackDown GM, Nick Aldis, soon appeared to make the match official.
No date has been announced for the match, but as you can tell by her social media post, Michin is ready to throwdown whenever and wherever Nick Aldis deems it the right time.
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Top Free Agent Tag Team Reportedly Signs with WWE; Could Debut on NXT Soon
SmackDown Results (9/13): Cody Rhodes Crushes The Bloodline With Help From Roman Reigns
WWE Bad Blood 2024: Date, Start Time, Full Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels