Top Free Agent Tag Team Reportedly Signs with WWE; Could Debut on NXT Soon

Former TNA, ROH and NJPW Tag Team Champions are set to debut in WWE after nearly two decades in pro wrestling.

Rick Ucchino

Who will be next to join the NXT Brand?
Who will be next to join the NXT Brand? / WWE

One of the most decorated tag teams in independent wrestling history are reportedly NXT bound, and could debut as soon as the NXT debut on the CW on Tuesday, October, 1.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, known as the Motor City Machine Guns, have signed with WWE after months of speculation that the pair would do so. The news was first reported by PWNexus and has since be corroborated by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

The MCMG have been on the free agent market since their TNA contracts expired earlier this spring. Since then there hasn't really been much concrete knowledge on their next move, outside of various independent bookings and a few rumblings of creative pitches being made within AEW. Those pitches never came to fruition, for reasons that should be obvious at this point.

The former TNA, ROH, NJPW and GCW (and many more) Tag Team Champions had a cup of coffee - or maybe the more apt analogy would be a shot of espresso - with All Elite Wrestling when they teamed with Jay Lethal at All Out 2022, in a losing effort, against Wardlow and FTR. It ended up being their only match with the company.

We will provide more details on the MCMG signing with WWE once they become available.

