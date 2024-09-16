WWE Raw Preview (9/16/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
As WWE Week on USA Network continues, WWE Raw is headed to the Moda Center in Portland Oregon. CM Punk is scheduled to appear on the show, no doubt to stir the pot with Drew McIntyre, and a battle between The New Day and Judgement Day for the World Tag Team Championship is also on the card. As always, brace youself for a surprise or two as the buildup to Bad Blood continues.
Here's your preview for the big night on Raw.
Match Card (Announced)
CM Punk to appear
As the feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre rages on, CM Punk is set to appear on tonight's edition of Raw for the first time after suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of McIntyre two weeks ago. There's no doubt Punk will fan the flames in the buildup to their Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood, but he may even bigger surprises in store for tonight's episode.
WWE Tag Team Championship Match - Judgement Day (C) vs. The New Day
Judgement Day will finally put their title on the line as Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh face challengers Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the title. As one of the most successful tag teams in history, The New Day will be looking to reclaim the championship once again and prove they are still at the top of their game.
Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman
The rivalry been Reed and Strowman has been heating up in recent weeks. In late August a parking lot brawl saw Strowman smash Reed onto a car, while last week Reed got his revenge by interfering in Strowman's number one contenders match.
Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
Priest and Mysterio are set to do battle after months of building tension involving themselves, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan. Mysterio is fresh of a win against Dragon Lee, while Priest and the still-injured Ripley were subjects of a Judgement Day attack.
Natalya vs Zoey Stark
After returning to action just last week, Natalya is set to see action yet again as WWE announced yesterday that she will battle Zoey Stark.
How To Watch Raw
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV