Rhea Ripley Comments on Bianca Belair's Absence and Return

Rhea Ripley has a massive weekend ahead of her in Las Vegas.

Ripley was victorious at this year's Elimination Chamber event and secured herself a spot at WrestleMania 42 opposite Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship. Ripley was beaten up by Cargill this week on Raw, and she'll not only try to get revenge on Cargill, but she'll also look to get the championship.

Ripley is no stranger to championship matches at WrestleMania. Last year, she was a part of the match of the weekend, wrestling both Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's World Championship. Sky retained the title, but it was regarded as the best match on the show.

During that match, Bianca Belair injured her finger and has not wrestled in WWE since. She had surgery earlier this year.

Rhea Ripley says WWE is not the same without Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair | Netflix

In a new interview with Shak Wrestling ahead of WrestleMania, Ripley talked about Bianca Belair's absence and return to WWE, saying WWE has not been the same without Belair in the locker room.

“It’s honestly not the same without Bianca there," Ripley said. "I miss her. I hope that she comes back soon, but at the same time, I also hope she’s living her best life, not having to go to work for a little bit. She busted her a-- for so long. They’ve literally made her do so much and work so much. She deserves the time off.



"I wish it was under better a circumstance because that finger be looking nasty. It’s shocked me that’s she’s been out for nearly a year from a finger injury. Something that seems so small is something that’s so big. I’ve seen the photos. She sent me the photos, so thank you, Bianca. They’re pretty gnarly looking. I just really hope that she comes back soon."

Bianca Belair isn't a stranger to WrestleMania world championship matches either. Belair wrestled Sasha Banks for the world title at WrestleMania 37 in the main event of night one. At WrestleMania 38, Belair wrestled Becky Lynch and won the world title.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to air live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally. Other announced matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, a six-person ladder match for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship, and more.