Bianca Belair Shares Disgruntled Update Following Finger Surgery

Bianca Belair is certainly on the long road, but it's doubtful it's the one that leads toward a matchup at WrestleMania.

The WWE women's superstar updated fans with news that she had surgery performed on her injured finger earlier this week. Now, the long road toward recovery will hopefully truly begin.

We're approaching nearly a year now since Belair injured her finger at WrestleMania 41. The damage was done during a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship. The moment it occurred may have been during a spot that saw Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky all taking a hard fall following a group suplex off the turnbuckle.

In the replay, you can see Bianca immediately shaking her hand in pain.

Bianca Belair's injury and recovery

The exact injury turned out to be a broken knuckle on the former champion's left hand. While recovery for the knuckle would seemingly be straightforward, it has been anything but. After months of hoping the injured knuckle would heal, it turns out surgery would be required instead.

Bianca Belair swelling from WrestleMania 41 | Bianca Belair Instagram Stories

Belair's surgery seems as though it was successful, and now the rehabilitation process has begun. Bianca posted to her Instagram account earlier this morning that it's time for physical therapy - even though she's disgruntled that it's scheduled for 7:00 a.m.

"7am

Therapy

1st day after surgery...



Now why it have to be at 7 am?!!"

Bianca Belair on Instagram | Instagram / Bianca Belair

The three-time Women's Champion has essentially been sidelined since the injury occurred. She did return to be the special guest referee at WWE Evolution, where she would officiate the bout between Jade Cargill and Naomi. Many speculated that she was poised for a return at this year's Royal Rumble, but her recovery clearly didn't allow her to participate.

Will Bianca Belair be at WrestleMania 42?

There are rumors that despite her injured hand, Bianca Belair could participate in WrestleMania 42 in some capacity. She's still one of the top names in the women's division, so her inclusion of some sort would only make sense as long as her recovery schedule allows for it.

After the injury initially occurred, Belair and fans alike were hopeful she would be able to make a full recovery prior to SummerSlam. Due to complications stemming from the fractured knuckle, that clearly wasn't the case. But if things go well from here forward, it's possible we could see Bianca return to the ring when SummerSlam comes around once again in early August.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Dominik Mysterio Getting Updated Ring Gear as Part of New WWE Partnership

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas Was the Most Lucrative Pro Wrestling Event in History

Rusev Reveals the Major Reason He Chose to Return to WWE in 2025

Becky Lynch Reveals the One Thing She Has Left to Accomplish in WWE