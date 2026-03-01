Rhea Ripley Reveals Future of RHIYO Tag Team After WWE Elimination Chamber

What’s next for Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY as a tag team in WWE?

The duo, known as RHIYO, has been one of the top teams in the division over the past eight months, winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Asuka and Kairi Sane back on the Raw on Netflix anniversary on January 5.

However, Lash Legend and Nia Jax defeated Ripley and SKY on this week’s SmackDown to win the titles.

But Ripley got back on track at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Chicago, where she won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at Jade Cargill and the Undisputed WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42 in April.

What did that significant development mean for the future of RHIYO?

Ripley addressed that exact question on WWE NOW following Elimination Chamber, stating that she’ll still have her partner’s back despite them going in different directions for the biggest show of the year.

“The tag team stuff might have to be put on hold for a little bit,” Ripley said. “But whatever she’s doing, I’m still going to be there for her and vice versa. It’s kind of sad to think about because I feel like IYO has kind of been in my life here in the WWE over the past…like what, year and a half?"

"We’ve been pretty much inseparable, whether we’ve been facing each other or we’ve been tagging together, and just growing that bond.”

You ALWAYS make me smile!!!🥹🥹



I know well how much pain you endured to stand there.

Congrats Mami!!!!!!!🙌🏻🙌🏻✨✨ https://t.co/37X4EjAvUx — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) March 1, 2026

By winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber, Ripley will have an opportunity to return to the top of the singles division. She last held the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship in March 2025 before losing to IYO.

The two competed in The Takedown On SI’s Match of the Year at WrestleMania 41, a Triple Threat Match that also featured Bianca Belair. Ripley and IYO then faced off in the main event of the all-women’s Evolution PLE last July, with Naomi cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the gold.

IYO came up short in her Elimination Chamber qualifier on Raw, with Raquel Rodriguez scoring the victory.

Who will IYO SKY face at WrestleMania 42?

IYO SKY | WWE

Ripley’s opponent is set for WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but there is less clarity with IYO’s next move.

One interesting scenario could have IYO chasing a different championship. She was originally scheduled to face current Women’s United States Champion Giulia on the February 20 edition of SmackDown before WWE replaced IYO with Ripley.

Perhaps that was an intentional decision to set up a WrestleMania showdown between the two superstars.

According to a report from Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, WWE chose to scrap IYO vs. Giulia was because of the “match being saved” for a later date.

Their first one-on-one clash in WWE at WrestleMania would be a highly anticipated match for many fans.