WWE SmackDown Preview (2/27/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

It’s the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville ahead of Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

And one of the participants in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match must first turn her attention to defending gold.

Rhea Ripley will join Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, Kiana James, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez inside the intimidating steel structure, but she and IYO SKY will put the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line on SmackDown against the powerful duo of Lash Legend and Nia Jax.

Ripley and SKY won the titles back on January 5 on the Raw on Netflix anniversary, but Legend and Jax could be their most formidable opponents yet.

The six participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will be on hand as well on SmackDown, as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, and Jey Uso are set to stand across from each other in the ring.

What could each man have to say before stepping into the Elimination Chamber?

Meanwhile, the rivalry between The MFTs and The Wyatt Sicks figures to escalate further when the two faction leaders face off.

Solo Sikoa and Uncle Howdy will clash in singles action, with the latter competing in a one-on-one match for the first time since August 2024.

Also announced is Oba Femi vs. The Miz, and Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae.

Miz revealed on last week’s SmackDown his grand idea to mentor ‘The Ruler’ moving forward, but Femi took that as an opportunity to test his worth against a former WWE Champion.

Let’s just say Miz didn’t seem all that pleased with that development.

As for Grace, she’s also trying to establish herself on the WWE main roster after her recent call-up from NXT.

Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of SmackDown in Louisville:

Lash Legend & Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY (c) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. Lash Legend and Nia Jax | WWE

SKY was unsuccessful in her attempt to join the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, as Rodriguez scored the win in the Raw qualifier. However, she must get back on track in a hurry against Legend and Jax, who have made it clear that they’re on a mission to be the new champs.

Can Ripley and SKY keep their momentum going? Or will The Irresistible Forces claim their spot at the top of the tag team division?

Men's Elimination Chamber participants face to face

Men's Elimination Chamber Participants | WWE

There is an interesting combination of superstars in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Jey Uso have reached the top as former world champions in WWE, but LA Knight, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans aim to finally get their shot at the biggest prize in the game.

That could make for an interesting atmosphere when the six men are in the ring together ahead of the huge showdown in Chicago.

Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa

Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa | WWE

Speaking of people on a mission, Sikoa’s goal has been to take everything from Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks. The MFTs captured the WWE Tag Team Championships from Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis last month, which was minor compared to Sikoa stealing the lantern of the late Bray Wyatt.

Howdy has an opportunity at revenge on SmackDown, and there’s no doubt that the other members of each group will be watching closely.

Oba Femi vs. The Miz

Oba Femi vs. The Miz | WWE

When Miz suggested that he help teach Femi the ropes of the WWE main roster, he didn’t mean actually facing ‘The Ruler’ in an actual match. But that’s what Femi wanted, and he’ll get just that on SmackDown.

Femi has already made quick work of Kit Wilson in recent weeks, and Miz could be next for the former NXT Champion as he climbs the WWE ladder.

Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae

Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae | WWE

Grace came up short in her quest to defeat Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship, but she’ll look to bounce back against LeRae.

Of course, the latter has had her hands full in trying to cheer up her husband, Johnny Gargano, who has been lying around moping over various items. Perhaps his wife scoring an upset victory against Grace could be just what he needs to turn things around.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE SmackDown Location:

Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

Match Card (Announced):

Lash Legend and Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY (c) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Men's Elimination Chamber participants go face to face

Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa

Oba Femi vs. The Miz

Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae