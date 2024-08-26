Rikishi Hopes WWE 'Does The Right Thing' By His Son, Jey Uso
Parents want the best for their children. And Rikishi is no different when it comes to his son, Jey Uso.
Talking on his Off The Top Podcast, the 2015 WWE Hall of Famer isn't particularly fond of how Uso, one-half of the former undisputed Tag Team champions, has been used as of late. It's to the point where Rikishi wants to tell his son to go on a hiatus until the company uses him better.
"I'm at this point where I want to call my son, 'Go ahead and take a break. Obviously, the writers don't know where to put you, or they can write something that is right for the character Jey Uso, The Yeet Man'", Rikishi said.
"Definitely, WWE is making money off The Yeet Man. The Yeet Man is making money himself. The only difference is, The Yeet Man is working for his money. You see it every week. There is new merchandise of Yeet coming out. The Yeet Man is out doing personal appearances. It's not because he has to. It's because that's the demand of the fans. Of all the characters they picked, they picked The Yeet Man. Make no mistake about it. I am not in favoritism of my son. I'm speaking about what is happening. It could be any other wrestler. What is the case? Why aren't you lighting this kid up and letting him do his thing? Let's hope WWE gets it together and does the right thing."
Since leaving The Bloodline in 2023, Uso has been heavily featured on WWE programming including headlining last year's edition of SummerSlam against Roman Reigns, and is currently in a prominent spot on Monday Night Raw. Rikishi knows what his son brings to the table and wants him to shine.
"The kid is so good," Rikishi said. "WWE ain't the only spot. He could probably go to AEW if he wants to write his own ticket, maybe more than what WWE is making on him. Hopefully, they turn it around and do the right thing by The Yeet Man."