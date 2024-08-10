Jey Uso on Roman Reigns: ‘There Is No One Better’
Roman Reigns has returned, which means a reunion for The Bloodline is coming in the not-to-distant future.
“There is no one better,” said Jey Uso. “He makes it look so easy. I look up to him. He’s got this art form down.”
Following a three-month absence after his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Reigns came back to humble Solo Sikoa, who was falsely proclaiming to be the Tribal Chief. That position belongs solely to Reigns, but he is outnumbered by Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu, who has yet to have an on-screen encounter with Reigns.
Reigns will have his own backup, and it will be a star-studded group that includes his cousin Jey.
Uso split from Reigns over a year, finding success as a singles wrestler after a career spent in a tag team with his twin brother Jimmy. The Usos were spectacular together as a team, making Jey’s feat of breaking out into singles stardom even more impressive.
“It’s a little scary,” said Uso. “You’ve got to sink or swim or your own. I’m still getting used to that.”
Jimmy and Jey Uso split over a year ago, and the two even wrestled one another this past spring at WrestleMania. Like Paul Heyman, who will also receive a hero’s welcome upon his return, Jimmy has been off camera since an attack from the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.
“Solo needs his ass whupped,” said Jey–who is, along with Jimmy, are Solo’s older brothers. “There’s no doubt about that.
“And people are going to love Jimmy. He’s the funniest guy I know, so much funnier than me. You’ve seen glimpses of what he can do on his own. Wait until you see his greatness. He’s up next.”
Uso is playing an integral role on Raw. He was the choice of many to win Money in the Bank, and a world title feud against Cody Rhodes would be compelling. Somewhat surprisingly, he turns 39 later this month–which is odd because his work feels so fresh, but makes sense considering he has been part of WWE’s main roster for the past 14 years.
A proud member of the famed Anoa’i family, Uso is honored to continue the family tradition in professional wrestling.
“We’re here to keep the bloodline and the linage strong,” said Uso. “I’m very proud of it. This is our family’s life. It’s not a story, it’s our reality.”
Looking forward, a world title run is not out of the question. This next stretch for Uso is crucial, and he will look to make capitalize as he steps back into the main event with The Bloodline.
“I need to deliver when the time is right,” said Uso. “I won’t stop putting in the work until I do.”