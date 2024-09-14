Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes To Face Solo Sikoa And Jacob Fatu At WWE Bad Blood
Who thought we'd ever see Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes form an alliance? Well, dreams can come true.
At the end of Friday's WWE SmackDown it was announced that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will team up for the very first time to face The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood. The event will occur on Saturday, Oct. 5 from the State Farm Arena in Atlants, Ga.
The final segment of the show began with Reigns coming out for the second time. Standing in the ring, Reigns acknowledged the crowd in Seattle as they chanted “OTC”.
Reigns said SmackDown is his show, it’s his WWE, he's the only Tribal Chief, and let Rhodes know that he doesn’t need him to take on The Bloodline. Then Rhodes’ music hit. He slowly walked down to the ring. Once inside, Rhodes told Reigns that isn’t the case since he beat him at Night Two of April’s WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed Championship.
Reigns and Rhodes had an intense staredown until Sikoa and Fatu came out. Then Bloodline members Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa sneak attacked Reigns and Rhodes. They thwarted them off.
Reigns picked up the briefcase and signed the contract while staring down Sikoa. Rhodes stuck his hand out and signed the contract to the chagrin of “The Original Tribal Chief”.
Reigns came out to help Rhodes fend off The Bloodline after the latter successfully defended the title over Sikoa in a steel cage match to kick off the return of SmackDown on USA. Reigns gave Rhodes a cold stare while looking down at the title.
After a commercial break, the SmackDown General Manager told backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly to stay tuned as to what would happen. Later in the show, Aldis told Kelly that Sikoa and Fatu agreed and signed a contract to face Reigns and Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" told Aldis he was done with The Bloodline and wouldn't be helping his rival out.
Obviously, Rhodes changed his mind and now we have a tag team match for the ages at WWE Bad Blood.