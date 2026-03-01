Roman Reigns Calls Out CM Punk After His Victory Over Finn Balor

CM Punk is still the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but for how long?

Punk defeated Finn Balor at Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber PLE inside the United Center in Chicago. The match between Punk and Balor went back and forth, but Punk was able to counter a Coup De Gras into a Sharpshooter submission before connecting with a GTS. Punk then made the cover for the win.

After the match, Punk celebrated in the ring with the Chicago audience and his wife, AJ Lee, who won the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship earlier in the show from Becky Lynch. One of the celebratory poses that Punk gave the Chicago audience was the signature pose of Roman Reigns with one finger in the air.

Roman Reigns was the 2026 men's Royal Rumble winner and chose to face CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42. Punk and Reigns had a face-off on WWE Raw a few weeks back and tension was high. Punk mocking Reigns' pose added fuel to that fire.

It didn't take long, but Roman Reigns took to social media on Saturday night after the match and called out Punk after his victory.

"Not sure who looked more tired — the crowd or the champion," Reigns wrote on X. "Enjoy this final month of relevancy."

Last year at WrestleMania 41, Reigns and Punk wrestled in the night one main event, which also included Seth Rollins. Both Punk and Reigns were unsuccessful in that match. Rollins won after Paul Heyman turned heel on Reigns and Punk and joined him. The next night on Raw, Heyman and Rollins formed The Vision with Bron Breakker.

WrestleMania 42 lineup gets clarity at WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley | Netflix

The WrestleMania 42 card got some clarity during Elimination Chamber. Rhea Ripley won the women's Elimination Chamber match. Because of that victory, we know she will face Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

The other women's championship match at WrestleMania will be Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship. Morgan was the 2026 women's Royal Rumble winner and chose to face Vaquer on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Randy Orton won the men's Elimination Chamber match and will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

WrestleMania 42 airs live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19. The event can be streamed domestically on ESPN+ and internationally on Netflix. Last year, WWE hosted also hosted WrestleMania from Las Vegas.