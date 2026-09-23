Roman Reigns Discusses 'Loose Ends' and His WWE Future

Roman Reigns has been one of WWE's top stars for over a decade, and he has practically done it all in the company. He recently discussed his mindset about his future.

Even before he joined The Shield, Reigns was tabbed as WWE's next big thing. Through his time in the group, he rose into the spotlight and became a breakout star. The company positioned him as their new face, but questionable creative decisions and other issues hindered his rise.

Eventually, Reigns' career reached a new level when he turned heel and formed The Bloodline. He won the Royal Rumble earlier this year and now reigns supreme as the World Heavyweight Champion.

In a new interview, Reigns opened up about his remaining goals in WWE and how long he thinks he'll keep wrestling.

Roman Reigns | Netflix

Roman Reigns says he might have a few more years of stories left in WWE

Speaking with Mark Elibert for Complex, Reigns was asked to comment on what's left for him in WWE. Rather than focusing on championships, he prioritized storytelling, noting there are "a couple to a few" years left of "loose ends" that could be explored.

"I got like a little bit of OCD when it comes to storytelling and stuff. I like symmetrical situations, continuity and stuff. It's all about the nuances." Roman Reigns

Reigns also pointed out that some of these stories may not even be possible at the moment, as young stars continue to grow and approach his level.

"As these young guys continue to grow, they're gonna create matchups and situations for me. As I'm phasing out and as they're really taking the helm, their superstardom, I think, will create those type of fantasy warfares." Roman Reigns

The champion also commented on the remaining length of his career, stating that he could have another run beyond this current chapter if he stays in shape.

"If I stay in shape and I do my end of the job. I could possibly still have a whole 'nother run that we didn't even think about."

Roman Reigns

A SHOW-STOPPING MATCH!!! 🔥@WWERomanReigns defeats Penta and retains the World Heavyweight Title! pic.twitter.com/AFQcVTuInq — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2026

Reigns recently defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta on Monday Night Raw in Mexico City. He is set to put the title on the line against LA Knight at WWE Money in the Bank. c

Outside of WWE, Reigns plays Akuma in the new Street Fighter movie, which will hit theaters on October 16.