WWE Reportedly Discussed Shock Title Change at Money in the Bank

After Roman Reigns successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Penta on Monday Night Raw earlier this week, WWE quickly confirmed Reigns' next title defense.

It was announced that at Money in the Bank on October 10th, Roman Reigns will be putting his title on the line against LA Knight.

Knight requested the title match after he was part of a winning team back at SummerSlam, siding with Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys against The Bloodline, which included the Usos and Jacob Fatu.

Could LA Knight capture the World Heavyweight title?

The rivalry between LA Knight and Roman Reigns started way back in 2023, with the two men facing off against each other at Crown Jewel that year. They would share the ring once more, now with AJ Styles and Randy Orton getting involved for the 2024 Royal Rumble event, but both matches saw Roman Reigns retain his titles.

LA Knight | Netflix

On Self Made Sessions they recently discussed the match and revealed that WWE has considered the idea of LA Knight beating Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. It was noted that a potential version of the finish could see Knight win after Solo Sikoa gets involved, which would eventually lead to Roman Reigns being involved in the WarGames storyline later this year.

Self Made Pro notes that this is not a locked in plan just yet and only an idea floating around.

What could this mean for WrestleMania?

If Money in the Bank pulls off a shocking moment and LA Knight dethrones Roman Reigns, this might change the trajectory of WrestleMania 43. Another rumor reported last week by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was that WWE might already have one of the WrestleMania main events planned featuring Roman Reigns and Oba Femi.

Oba Femi | WWE

Despite Oba Femi's King of the Ring victory and subsequently postponing his planned title match, it wasn't noted whether the WrestleMania match against Roman would be for the World Heavyweight Championship. Many scenarios could play out, with Reigns possibly dropping the title briefly and reclaiming it before WrestleMania, or the match could be entirely changed, since nothing is locked in for that match either.

While WrestleMania is still a ways away, now could be the perfect time to give someone new a run at the top before finalizing whatever plans are being made for the event in Saudi Arabia.