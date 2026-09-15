Post-Raw Angle Sets Up Roman Reigns' Next World Title Defense at WWE Money in the Bank

There's always a target on your back when you're the World Heavyweight Champion, and that title still belongs to Roman Reigns after Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City, Mexico.

The OTC defeated Penta in the main event, overcoming two Mexican Destroyers in an incredibly hostile environment to retain his championship. Post-match, after the Netflix broadcast had come to an end, Reigns was confronted by his next challenger.

LA Knight has been demanding his one-on-one shot at The Tribal Chief ever since his victory at SummerSlam back in early August, but for obvious reasons, he wasn't eligible to take part in the all-Luchador No. 1 Contender's Tournament which was won by Penta. The Megastar made it clear on Monday night, he's not standing on the sidelines any longer.

After World Heavyweight Champion @WWERomanReigns overcomes Penta in a historic match, The Megastar @RealLAKnight takes out The OTC. 👊 pic.twitter.com/l5DTlhuzxp — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2026

Reigns was under the impression that Knight was approaching him for a conversation, but when Roman grabbed a mic, Knight reset The OTC back to factory settings with a surprise BFT, much to the delight of the crowd still packed into Arena CDMX.

A WWE camera operator soon captured a furious Roman Reigns making his way back up the ramp, where he made a major declaration about the company's next Premium Live Event.

“This is what I’m talking about. I am sick and tired of it. All these beggars. [LA Knight] want it? If he wants it, he can get it. Money in the Bank, New Orleans. Down south, I’m gonna whoop his bitch a--,” Reigns screamed into the camera.

WWE has yet to officially announce Roman Reigns versus LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday, October 10, but when The Tribal Chief makes a request, he usually gets what he wants.

It's been rumored for weeks that Knight would be getting his crack at the World Heavyweight Championship in New Orleans, and it'll be interesting to see if the creative team is ready to pull the trigger on yet another surprising title change.

The anticipation is that Reigns will hold the gold come WrestleMania season, with a showdown with Oba Femi likely on the horizon. However, there's still plenty of time for Knight to finally win the big one, and get a decent-sized run with the title before ultimately losing it back to Roman. While it may seem like a long shot, the unpredictable manner in which Sami Zayn and Stephanie Vaquer won their titles this past weekend takes nothing off the table.

WWE Money in the Bank match card (announced):

LA Knight | WWE

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breaker vs. Je'Von Evans vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD