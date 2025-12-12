Nikki Bella Highlights Key Difference Between Triple H And Vince McMahon

Nikki Bella is a multiple-time champion and WWE Hall of Famer. She's wrestled at WrestleMania on multiple occasions and carved out a strong career across multiple WWE eras.

When Bella started alongside her sister, Brie, the duo known as The Bella Twins performed at a time when WWE didn't regularly feature women's wrestling. Women were on the show at various points, but rarely in a competitive pro wrestling environment like the men had.

Bella also helped oversee the transition from that era to the one we see now. She was a part of the WWE Women's Revolution in 2015 and wrestled in the main event of the first-ever all-women's PLE, Evolution.

Bella went from pillow fights in lingerie to slugfests with the likes of Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and others. Oh, and everything in between, too.

Nikki Bella worked in two very different eras of WWE

Nikki Bella | WWE

That's why Bella is one of the best wrestlers on the roster today to talk about the Vince McMahon era and Triple H era of WWE creative. In an interview with KTAR, Bella highlighted the key difference between McMahon and Triple H.

And to Bella it's pretty simple, boiling down to the belief in women's wrestling now compared to when she started out.

“I’ve had an incredible relationship with them both. As you could see with Triple H, he loves women's wrestling, which has been so incredible. He gives the women the same opportunity as the men have. Whether that's match time, women fighting in a cage, women main eventing, he really spends time on giving them those opportunities." Nikki Bella

Bella continued:

"That would be the difference. It's the opportunity and the belief that there is in women's wrestling.” Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella entered the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her sister as The Bella Twins in 2021. She's recently returned to semi-regular action for the company and wrestled Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship at Survivor Series last month.

Bella lost the Survivor Series match to Vaquer, but demanded a rematch on this week's episode of WWE Raw. Bella interrupted a Vaquer promo to say that their business together wasn't finished. Before Bella could make an official rematch challenge to Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez laid her out right outside the ring.

Rodriguez then entered the ring and confirmed that she wants the next title shot. Since Vaquer already beat Bella, it would seem that Rodriguez would be next in line for a championship match next. Nothing official has been announced by WWE at this time.

