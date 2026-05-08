New Contract Details Emerge on The New Day Amidst WWE Departure

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods departed WWE last week after being asked by TKO Group to renegotiate their contracts. As part of the New Day faction, Kingston and Woods held multiple tag team championships and were one of the most successful factions in the history of the company.

Woods and Kingston reportedly had a pretty good argument against accepting the restructured contract offer, as The Wrestling Observer reported that both men signed a new five-year contract with WWE in 2025.

The new report indicates that Woods and Kingston did not have significant creative plans within the company and were essentially put in a position where they were going to be cut. Instead, they were offered less money to stick around and wind down their careers. This work would include action in the ring, but also as company promotional ambassadors.

Recently signed contract led New Day to depart WWE

The New Day | Netfli

The new monetary offer would not have changed the contract length, and both men would have had nearly five more years in WWE. However, those contracts were not untouchable and could be cut later. For that reason, The New Day didn't accept the deal at the lower rate.

Kingston and Woods, along with Big E, debuted as The New Day in 2014. The group started as a heel faction that focused on the power of positivity, but soon became a heavily cheered babyface act due to their unique presentation and energy.

As The New Day, Kingston, Woods, and Big E won more tag team titles than any other team in the history of WWE. They worked multiple championship matches with The Usos, who became their biggest rival team.

In addition to tag team titles, both Kingston and Big E also won the WWE Championship while in New Day, but as singles competitors. Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson to win the championship at WrestleMania 35 in what was named KofiMania. As for Big E, he became Mr. Money in the Bank in 2021. Later that year in September, Big E cashed in Money in the Bank on Bobby Lashley to win the championship.

WWE made their traditional post-WrestleMania talent cuts on the Friday after WrestleMania. Notable names that departed the company at that time included Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Kairi Sane, a handful of WWE developmental talent, and more.

This weekend, the company rolls into Tampa for the Backlash PLE. Announced matches for the event include Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breaker.