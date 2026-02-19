Roxanne Perez Provides Important Update on Her WWE Status

Why has Roxanne Perez suddenly disappeared from WWE programming?

Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day hasn't competed in a WWE ring since last month's Royal Rumble premium live event. 48 hours later, she would appear on Raw and get involved in the Philly Street Fight between Raquel Rodriguez and Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Despite her best efforts, Vaquer managed to retain her championship. Perez hasn't been seen on WWE programming since. Liv Morgan briefly hinted that Perez was sidelined with an injury, but details at the time were unavailable.

We now have an update directly from Roxanne Perez herself, who took to her recently launched TikTok page to reveal that she recently had surgery to have a benign mass removed from her back.

"I travel every single week for Monday Night Raw, the brand that I wrestle on. But I’ve been out for about a week now. I recently underwent a surgery to remove a benign mass that was in my back that was causing me a lot of pain for a couple of months. But I just didn't want to have time off. I honestly love what I do so so much.

"It's been a dream of mine to become a WWE Superstar since I was ten years old. But our health is very important, so we need to put that first. My recovery is going well. I don't have too much pain anymore. It kind of comes and goes. I'm gonna be back in the ring in no time, Pop Roxing everybody's ass."

What is Roxanne Perez's most likely path to WrestleMania 42?

When The Prodigy returns to WWE programming, it seems very likely that Liv Morgan will have chosen her WrestleMania opponent, and the participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber match will already be set. So what is Perez's best path to the Showcase of the Immortals?

With Raquel Rodriguez firmly on the outside looking in as it pertains to the Women's World Championship, this presents the perfect opportunity for Perez and Rodriguez to make another run at the Women's Tag Team Titles.

With WWE putting a lot of focus on the women's tag team division in recent months, you would expect a big showcase match to take place this April at WrestleMania 42. If enough teams are in the mix, a Women's Tag Team Title Ladder Match would have a great opportunity to steal the show regardless of which night the match takes place on.

We'll likely know more about what WWE has planned for current Women's Tag Team Champions RHIYO following this month's Elimination Chamber event.

