Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Special Bond With Fellow WWE Star

For much of her WWE career, Charlotte Flair has dominated the women's division like no star before her. From the moment she debuted on the main roster, Flair grabbed a spot at the top of the division, and no matter what was thrown her way, she managed to stay there.

This saw her become the most decorated woman in WWE history, while notching up an impressive 14 Women's Title wins. However, after failing to add to that total at WrestleMania 41 in a match with Tiffany Stratton, Flair reinvented herself alongside Alexa Bliss.

Now a fully-fledged babyface, the alliance has helped Flair show a different side to her character while moving away from the unwavering perfection of The Queen.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair | Netflix

Meanwhile, outside of the ring, Flair has also embraced her role as a mentor to the next generation, and she's regularly pictured training with the likes of Kiana James and Lash Legend. In addition, Flair also attended Bayley's special ‘Lodestone' training camp for independent wrestlers in late 2025.

Charlotte Flair's bond with Bayley is stronger than ever

Charlotte Flair and Bayley will forever be joined together in WWE history as part of the Four Horsewomen, even if they've never had a real run side by side. Despite that, Flair feels that she's closer to Bayley than ever.

Bayley | Netflix

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Flair was asked about this friendship, and she revealed that her bond with Bayley is much different from the one she shares with Mercedes Mone and Becky Lynch.

“We’ve all been at different places in our career at different times, we've never been on the same side so I’ve always been bad or she’s been good or then they flipped her and she turned bad and I turned good so, I think it’s more just what locker room you were in and you know, we’re both good right now on WWE television. I feel like I have a bond that’s different with every single one of them."

"I feel like my bond now with Bayley is stronger than it’s ever been. But she very much understands me as a person and a performer, and I very much understand her. So, I feel like I do have a really special bond with her that’s very much different than the one I have with Mercedes (Moné) and the one I have with Becky (Lynch)," Flair added.

Thank you @MsCharlotteWWE for spending your morning with the Lodestone Women before flying out to Smackdown 🦋 pic.twitter.com/4QvfKASleI — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 4, 2025

Flair is set to return to action on the February 20 edition of SmackDown as she looks to earn a spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match. On the show, Flair will have to get past Nia Jax and Kiana James.

Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Asuka have already qualified. The final free spot will be taken by one of Raquel Rodriguez, Iyo Sky, or Kairi Sane.

The winner of that match will earn a title shot at WrestleMania 42.

