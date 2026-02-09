WWE Raw Preview (2/9/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The push to WWE Elimination Chamber is on as Monday Night Raw takes over the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
2026 Women's Royal Rumble Liv Morgan is expected to be in the house after her trip to SmackDown this past Friday night. Her encounter with WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill led to an impromptu tag team match, which saw Cargill and Jordynne Grace come out on top against the Judgment Day.
Did her encounter with The Storm sway her decision at all? Will she choose a champion to challenge at WrestleMania 42 later tonight? We'll all have to watch her to find out.
While Liv Morgan has already punched her ticket to this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', six other women will have their shot to do the same inside the Elimination Chamber later this month. The same goes for the men's locker room, and qualifying matches are set to resume tonight on Netflix.
WWE has yet to announce who will compete in said qualifying matches, but as we found out Friday night on SmackDown, Rhea Ripley will be one of the participants looking to join Tiffany Stratton in Chicago. Randy Orton is the only Superstar who has qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match thus far.
World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is also expected to be on the show, one week after his epic face-to-face encounter with Roman Reigns. We already know that Punk and Reigns will throw down at WrestleMania 42, or do we? Finn Balor is still in hot pursuit of the World Title, and it appears inevitable that he and Punk will battle for the gold again soon.
The WWE World Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight as The Usos defend their titles against The Alpha Academy. Meanwhile, Maxxine Dupri is aiming to get her sweet revenge on Nattie when they meet one-on-one.
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw from Cleveland. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
WWE World Tag Team Championship Match
The Alpha Academy proved two weeks ago that they are not a team that should be taken lightly. Otis and Akira Tozawa outlasted The New Day, American Made and Los Americanos to become the No. 1 Contenders for the World Tag Team Championship.
They'll get their opportunity to claim the gold tonight when they challenge arguably the greatest tag team in modern WWE history in Jey and Jimmy Uso.
Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri
Nattie is not someone that you want to mess with, but hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Maxxine Dupri is out for revenge after her former mentor betrayed her and cost her the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Nattie clearly has her sights set on dethroning Becky Lynch herself, but Dupri has vowed to end that pursuit before it really begins by breaking her ankle later tonight in Cleveland.
How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw
WWE Raw time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
WWE Raw location:
Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
WWE Raw card:
- Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
- Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso (c) vs. Otis & Akira Tozawa for the World Tag Team Championship
- Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
From Anger to Elation, Liv Morgan Has Earned Her Spotlight at WrestleMania 42 (Exclusive)
Bron Breakker Reportedly Undergoes Surgery Just Weeks Out from WrestleMania 42
New Details Emerge on Ava's WWE Departure
New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo Reveals if a WWE Career is in His Future
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com