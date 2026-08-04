Roxanne Perez Reveals Her Scariest Moment in Wrestling

There's a reason wrestling fans are advised not to try what they see in WWE at home. You never know what could happen, even to the trained professionals.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and her Judgment Day stablemate, Roxanne Perez, were recording a routine backstage promo segment earlier this year when Morgan was ambushed from behind by Stephanie Vaquer.

The timing of the impact could not have been worse, as Perez had just lowered her head during their conversation, and the force of Stephanie's blow caused Liv and Roxanne to collide foreheads... hard. The sound of that collision can still be heard on repeat inside The Prodigy's mind.

Roxanne's collision with Liv Morgan was her scariest moment to date in wrestling

"Every time someone brings that up to me, that sound just replays in my head. It’s literally like a horror movie. I can still hear it and it makes me cringe. That was one of the scariest things that’s ever happened to me in professional wrestling," Perez said while speaking to Sam Roberts.

While it may not be as noticeable as it was during her match at WrestleMania 42, Roxanne says that Liv still has a knot on her forehead some five months later.

"I heard the crack and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was just laying on the floor and I was pressing my head because I was like, I just know I have a bump. That’s the first thing that came to my mind. I was like, I’m gonna have a bump when I get up, and then, they yelled cut, I turned around and looked at Liv… and I was like, ‘Oh my God!'"

The bump on Roxanne's forehead ended up disappearing within a week.

The Judgment Day | Netflix

Thankfully, both Liv and Roxanne avoided more serious head injuries, and Morgan was able to wrestle against Vaquer in Las Vegas just a couple of weeks later. She defeated La Primera to win the Women's World Championship and just had her first successful title defense against IYO SKY at SummerSlam.

Vaquer ended up missing significant time following WrestleMania 42 due to injury, but she's back now. Stephanie and Becky Lynch returned to action during Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Des Moines, Iowa.

Both women made it known that they are coming for Morgan's Women's World Championship, which is very good news if you're a fan of women's wrestling. The Man has largely stayed out of the World Title picture since her surprise comeback at WrestleMania 41, and the prospect of her battling Vaquer to get a shot at Morgan is very exciting.