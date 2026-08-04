Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer Return to Reinforce Raw Women's Division

The reinforcements have arrived.

Due to a variety of reasons, the women's division on Monday Night Raw was starting to get a little thin. There were only seven fully active members of the roster heading into SummerSlam weekend, and that included Nattie, who's been working programs in NXT as of late.

Among those competitors are the trio of ladies who help make up The Judgment Day. Both Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez were ringside Monday night in Des Moines, Iowa as Roxanne Perez was wrestling Sol Ruca. Their match ended in a no contest after Morgan and Rodriguez got involved, which prompted two major returns.

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer returned to WWE Monday night on Raw

Moments after The Judgment Day finished up a 3-on-1 ambush of Ruca, the familiar music of her recent rival rang out across the Casey's Center.

Becky Lynch marched down to the ring to an ovation fitting of the greatest female WWE Superstar of all-time. She put Raquel at ease when she said that her work with the Women's Intercontinental Championship was done. Lynch said she came back to take the title from around the waist of Morgan, calling her the worst Women's World Champion of allllllllllllllllll time.

The Judgment Day would attempt to take their leave, but they were met on the ramp by the returning Stephanie Vaquer. The former Women's World Champion beat down all three women on her own and sent them running to the back. Vaquer then stood face-to-face with Lynch in the center of the ring as they each told the other to stay out of their way.

Stephanie Vaquer | Netflix

Becky Lynch hadn't been seen on WWE programming since her opening round match-up in the Queen of the Ring Tournament back at the beginning of June. It was roughly a week prior to that when she dropped her Women's Intercontinental Championship to Sol Ruca at Clash in Italy.

Stephanie Vaquer had been out of action substantially longer. La Primera dropped the Women's World Title to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42 and was written off television the following week due to injury.

It was reported back in April that WWE was optimistic about Vaquer being able to get back into the mix by SummerSlam weekend, but she just missed out on the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.' Regardless, the Women's World Title picture is suddenly looking very strong with La Primera and The Man now in the fold.

BIG CASS 😱😱😱



An absolutely BRUTAL attack on The Young OG! pic.twitter.com/l7QAVuZSJ0 — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2026

Big Cass is also officially back in WWE. The seven-footer showed up and attacked Je'Von Evans after the Young OG had knocked off Ethan Page in the night's opening match. It was already announced that Cass, formerly known as Big Bill in AEW, would be appearing tonight, but he solidified his position as a heel by jumping Evans.

There was no sign of Cass' former tag team partner Enzo Amore, who was also rumored to be returning to the company at some point.

It's been eight years since the last WWE appearance by Big Cass. He spent the last four years of his career in All Elite Wrestling, but allowed his contract to expire earlier this year. Cass was linked to WWE shortly afterward, and he's now launched his own personal redemption tour. He later told Jackie Redmond that his attack on Evans was nothing personal, he just came back to stack bodies.