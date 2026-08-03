WWE Raw Preview (8/3/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

It's the fallout from the two-night WWE SummerSlam extravaganza on this week's Raw at the Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

There were plenty of notable developments at "The Biggest Party of the Summer" at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with SummerSlam Night 2 headlined by Roman Reigns defeating Seth Rollins in a classic main event to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

What will Reigns have to say after his huge win?

Meanwhile, it was a career-defining victory for Oba Femi in his Hell in a Cell Match with Brock Lesnar on Saturday, and where "The Ruler" goes from here should be intriguing.

Many fans thought he would challenge Reigns at SummerSlam after winning the King of the Ring tournament, so there is lots of intrigue with a potential face-off with "The Tribal Chief" after both men scored huge victories.

Elsewhere, Liv Morgan successfully defended the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY in one of the most talked-about matches of the weekend. It was quite the back-and-forth clash between two of WWE's top superstars, but Morgan earned her first win in a title match since winning the gold at WrestleMania 42 back in April.

What's next for the champion as she likely turns her attention to other opponents in the women's division?

There's also a new Intercontinental Champion after Chad Gable defeated Penta to win his first traditional WWE singles title. It was an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium for the hometown hero, who now looks to prove himself as the champ.

Speaking of SummerSlam victors, Danhausen retrieved the human monies to score the victory against Dominik Mysterio in the Human Monies on a Pole Match.

While WWE has yet to announce any matches or segments for the Raw after SummerSlam, recent video vignettes have teased the return of Big Cass, also known as Big Bill in AEW, on this particular episode.

WWE has been pushing a redemption story for Cass, who was released by the company back in June 2018, with reports suggesting that personal conduct issues were a key reason for his departure. There have been rumors that his former tag team partner, Enzo Amore, could also be returning, but WWE has not promoted him in the aforementioned teaser videos.

Check back for additional updates as the Raw card is always subject to change ahead of Monday's show in Des Moines.

Big Cass returns to WWE

Big Bill | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

He's seven feet tall, and you can't teach that. So, that presents a plethora of interesting possibilities for Cass's WWE return. Will he take aim at one of the top champions on Raw? Or is a reunion with Amore in the works? There's no question that Cass wants to make an impact with WWE fans, and that sets up some fascinating scenarios.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa

WWE Raw card:

Big Cass returns to WWE