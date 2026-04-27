WWE Raw Preview (4/27/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Roman Reigns knew that challengers were going to start lining up now that he's the World Heavyweight Champion, but he probably wasn't anticipating that his own cousin would be the first man up.

Jacob Fatu shocked everyone when he showed up on Raw last Monday night and issued a challenge to The OTC for a World Title match next month at Backlash.

After taking a week to carefully consider that proposal from the Samoan Werewolf, Reigns will return to the Red Brand tonight to give Fatu his final answer on whether they will fight in Tampa, Florida.

"I don't want that title, I NEED that title."



Jacob Fatu just challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship! 🤯@jacobfatu_wwe | @WWERomanReigns | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/gQyzyIGdGJ — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2026

Seth Rollins will be in Laredo, Texas, tonight. The Visionary is set to open the show as he apparently has a lot to get off his chest about what Bron Breakker was able to do to him last week at WrestleMania 42 and the Raw after.

The Man is also coming back around to Monday Night Raw. Becky Lynch will no doubt be taking a victory lap after she finally knocked off AJ Lee at WrestleMania to win her third Women's Intercontinental Championship, becoming the winningest female star in the history of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' in the process.

Becky Lynch | WWE

Former NXT Champion Joe Hendry will be making his debut as a member of the Raw roster this week, and General Manager Adam Pearce has booked two matches thus far. Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta will be facing Rusev in a non-title match, while Bayley & Lyra Valkyria will face off against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Former World Champions CM Punk and Stephanie Vaquer are both being advertised for the show locally as well. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced prior to the show going live on Netflix later tonight.

Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Rusev

Rusev clearly still has his sights set on winning the Men's Intercontinental Championship. The Lion of Bulgaria took out Je'Von Evans after helping Ethan Page pick up a win in his Raw debut, and then got the better of Penta as he ran down to the ring to try and make the save. It'll be interesting to see if Evans and Page, who both also want the IC Title, get involved this week when Rusev battles Penta in a non-title match.

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez w/ Women's World Champion Liv Morgan

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria had their dreams of winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 42 dashed a little over a week ago, but they can begin the climb toward earning a shot at Paige and Brie Bella tonight when they take on former tag team champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. A win won't come easy with the Prodigy having the home field advantage, and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the Judgment Day corner.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, Texas

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu's Backlash challenge

Seth Rollins will open the show

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch returns to Raw

Joe Hendry concert performance

Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Rusev

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez w/ Women's World Champion Liv Morgan