Rusev Reveals the Major Reason He Chose to Return to WWE in 2025

As far as Rusev is concerned, he's back home.

The former United States Champion made his return to WWE the night after WrestleMania 41 last year, ending a five-year hiatus from the company that began when he was released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He signed with All Elite Wrestling a few months later and experienced varying levels of success in Tony Khan's company. However, reported creative differences led to extended absences from AEW programming and Rusev's desire to work ultimately brought him back to WWE.

Why Rusev returned to WWE

“I wanted to wrestle," Rusev told Chris Van Vliet on the latest episode of Insight. "I wanted to mix it up with the best. I know that the roster is stacked. I don’t remember the last time it was this stacked, but I just want to mix it with everybody. I wanted to wrestle more and more, and all these European tours and everything. I love all that, I love the grind."

During the five years that Rusev was under contract with AEW, he wrestled just 36 matches. The Bulgarian Brute has already wrestled 33 times for WWE within the past 10 months. That's quite the uptick from his AEW days, but it still pales in comparison to his first go-round in WWE.

"When we first started, we were five days on the road, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, you go home Wednesday, you’re out on the road again on Friday. And that’s just how life was. As hard as it was, that’s how you get better, just by putting in the work," Rusev told CVV.

"It was so cool. Wrestling, getting beaten up, getting the rental car [and] driving three hours to the next town, getting the hotel, waking up, working out, doing the same thing. Makes you feel like a real professional wrestler. I missed the grind.”

Are creative plans about to heat up for Rusev?

Rusev | WWE

Rusev's reintroduction to WWE has been a slow burn. Outside of a brief hard-hitting program with his old League of Nations running buddy Sheamus and an unsuccessful pursuit of the Men's Intercontinental Championship, he's yet to really receive a significant story to sink his teeth into.

He was taken off of television following his loss in the quarterfinals of John Cena's 'The Last Time is Now' Tournament back in November, and he didn't return until the Royal Rumble. He entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match from the No. 5 position and lasted just 32 seconds before being dumped over the top rope by Oba Femi.

There was a rather interesting development on this past Monday night's episode of WWE Raw. Rusev came face-to-face with Femi in GM Adam Pearce's office, which could signal the beginning of a program between the two.

Regardless of what happens in the future, Rusev appears to be very happy with where he is professionally right now.

"I love WWE. I love what they’ve made for me, and I love how they’ve taught me since I was a young kid. And I just love the organization.”

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Raw Results (2/16/26): Evans and Asuka Qualify For Chamber, Punk Plays Mind Games With Balor, McDonagh Returns

Becky Lynch Reveals the One Thing She Has Left to Accomplish in WWE

MJF Defends Booker T After Being Named Worst TV Announcer of the Year

WWE Star Teases Big Character Change on Monday Night Raw