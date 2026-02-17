WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (2/16/26)

Elimination Chamber qualifier matches continue on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

In just under two weeks, WWE will present the Elimination Chamber PLE and both Chamber matches will be WWE Superstars' last chance to earn a world championship at WrestleMania.

Last week, Alexa Bliss, Tiffany Stratton, and Rhea Ripley qualified for the women's chamber match. Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes qualified for the men's chamber match. There are three more slots open in each of those matches and some will get filled on this week's episode of Raw.

On the men's side, Gunther, Dominik Mysterio, and Je'Von Evans will collide in a qualifier match with the winner moving into the men's chamber match. In the women's division, Bayley will square off against Natalya and Asuka. The winner of that heads to the chamber as well.

Who will get one step closer to a title match at WrestleMania? We'll find out tonight.

Last week on the show, CM Punk pleaded with Adam Pearce to give him a match with Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Despite not wanting to sacrifice the Punk vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania 42 match that was scheduled, Pearce greenlit the match, and it's official for Elimination Chamber.

CM Punk | Netflix

This week, Punk and Balor will be in the same building. What will Punk and Balor say to one another now that they are scheduled for a match? Will Punk get some early revenge on Balor for the attack a few weeks ago?

Speaking of revenge, AJ Lee was viciously attacked last week by Becky Lynch. We know Lee and Lynch will throw down at the Elimination Chamber PLE for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, but Lee is scheduled to address the WWE Universe tonight on the show.

After the announcement of her Women's Intercontinental Championship Match at #WWEChamber last week, @TheAJMendez will be live on #WWERaw TONIGHT in Memphis!



📺 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/x4bukxZkfY — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2026

Other action this week includes Liv Morgan addressing the WWE Universe. Morgan has yet to choose who she's going to face at WrestleMania. Could tonight be the night?

-Gunther, Bayley, Liv Morgan, AJ Lee, and CM Punk were shown backstage prior to the show. The shot then went to The Usos in the concourse area of the arena. They then made their full entrance to officially start the show.

-As the yeet party in the building started, Paul Heyman walked out with The Vision. Heyman yelled that there would be no yeeting and the audience booed him. Logan Paul got on the microphone and told the Memphis audience to shut up. Paul bragged about his record-setting Pokemon card sales.

The Vision just had to ruin the YEET 🙄 pic.twitter.com/01jEW8c7Si — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2026

-Paul and The Vision walked into the ring and that's where Paul Heyman got on the microphone again. Heyman said he was in a bad mood and then played a video of last week's end of Raw where the masked man interfered in Vision business.

-Austin Theory spoke next and said it was his match to win last week. He kept talking, but Adam Pearce walked out. Pearce said that he wanted to talk with The Vision as men, but Theory denied him. Pearce said he wanted his show back and Heyman said he wanted Bronson Reed inside the Elimination Chamber match. Pearce said he could earn his way in with a qualifying match next week.

WE HAVE OURSELVES A SIX-MAN TAG 🔥



LA Knight and The Usos vs The Vision! @RealLAKnight | @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/8vg9Epja34 — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2026

-LA Knight then made his entrance. He talked trash to The Vision about not going to WrestleMania, but then suggested that he and The Usos face The Vision in a six-man tag team match. Adam Pearce agreed and made the match official.

-The Vision defeated The Usos and LA Knight in a six-man tag team match. Bronson Reed was the star of this match. He connected with a suicide dive on both Usos. This led to Logan Paul hitting his punch on Jimmy Uso. Reed then hit Jimmy with the Tsunami for the victory.

.@BRONSONISHERE is a one man wrecking crew! 💪



The Vision pick up the WIN! pic.twitter.com/0opxqy3xMc — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2026

-After the match, Logan Paul grabbed Michael Cole's headset and yelled "that's The Vision working!" The masked man ran into the screen and stomped him into the announce table before running off. He stood in the audience as The Vision yelled at him.

-Adam Pearce walked up to a huge crate backstage that read "do not open unitl 2/28/26. Pearce asked a production assistant what it was, but that guy didn't know. Pearce told him to send it over to SmackDown.

General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP certainly has his hands full tonight! 👀 pic.twitter.com/u3MdeFsjAn — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2026

-El Grande Americano approached Adam Pearce backstage. He asked for an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, but Pearce said those spots were all taken. He asked for an Intercontinental Championship match instead.

WWE Raw card (Remaining):

AJ Lee appearance

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk addresses Finn Balor and Roman Reigns

2026 Women's Royal Rumble Winner Liv Morgan speaks to the WWE Universe

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Nattie

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Gunther vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio

