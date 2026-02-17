Becky Lynch Reveals the One Thing She Has Left to Accomplish in WWE

Becky Lynch won't be content until she's accomplished all of her goals in WWE.

Lynch has cemented herself as a first ballot WWE Hall of Famer when The Man finally decides to hang up her wrestling boots. Despite that, Lynch still has a goal she would like to accomplish in WWE before she calls it a career.

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins recently took a Couples Quiz for GQ. When Lynch asked Rollins what the one thing is she still wants to accomplish before she retires from wrestling, Rollins responded by saying she's already done everything. Lynch would quip back by reminding him that there was one thing left she needed to do. Rollins brings up Money in the Bank, and Lynch confirms that's the correct answer.

"I haven't won Money in the Bank. I'd be a great Money in the Bank winner," Becky Lynch declared.

Becky Lynch has had plenty of chances to win Money in the Bank

The Women's Money in the Bank ladder match took place for the first time back in 2017. If we're counting the re-do of the first ladder match, Lynch has competed in five separate Money in the Bank ladder matches. Her last attempt took place back in 2023 when IYO SKY captured the briefcase at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Lynch's next attempt to make history could come later this year, as the Money in the Bank premium live event has been moved to September. This year's event will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Even if The Man never becomes a Money in the Bank winner, her list of accomplishments in WWE is impressive enough that most fans wouldn't even recognize that she never held the briefcase.

A rundown of Big Time Becks' WWE Hall of Fame-worthy career

Becky Lynch | Netflix

Becky Lynch signed with WWE in 2013. She would debut on the WWE NXT brand a year later before making her main roster debut in 2015. In less than 15 years, Lynch has amassed an impressive list of accomplishments, making her, regardless of gender, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Here is a comprehensive list of everything Becky Lynch has accomplished so far during her time in WWE:

NXT Women's Champion

Five time Women's World Champion

Two time Raw Women's Champion

Two time Women's Tag Team Champion (w/ Lita and Lyra Valkyria)

Two time Women's Intercontinental Champion

2019 Women's Royal Rumble winner

WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion

