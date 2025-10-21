Blake Monroe Reveals Her Pick For The Best Wrestler In The World
Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May from her time in AEW and Stardom, has been finding decent success while working with WWE down in NXT.
Despite a recent loss to Jordynne Grace, Monroe seems set on taking the Women's North American Championship from Sol Ruca, possibly earning her first championship in the WWE.
While hyping up her Halloween Havoc match against Sol Ruca, Blake Monroe would talk with TVInsider and look back on her time in Japan and the number of Japanese talents who have found success in the WWE.
"It’s amazing because I remember starting my wrestling journey and coming across Japanese wrestling, specifically women’s wrestling. I was amazed at the costumes and presentation. I thought, “what is this?” You’ve seen Iyo and Giulia, and their presentation, which is the best I’ve ever seen."- Blake Monroe, TVInsider
Monroe goes on to further make the claim for who she believes is the greatest wrestler in the world, and not just in women's wrestling.
"I already knew this world, so seeing the rest of the world find out that Iyo Sky is the best wrestler in the world, not just women’s wrestling. I was like, “yeah, catch up.” I’m excited to wrestle them and see what they can bring out of me. I’m just going to learn so much. I always had fun with everyone I wrestled in Japan. I think they had fun wrestling me too."- Blake Monroe, TVInsider
Monroe is far from the only wrestler to give such praise to Iyo Sky, as just recently, during the WWE's tour in Japan, CM Punk had a similar statement when speaking to the crowd.
The Changes From AEW To NXT
Blake Monroe has always been honest about her hopes of being a WWE superstar. Her run in AEW would see her become a World Champion and have one of the most highly praised feuds in the company, but she would make the move once she dropped the Women's World title and finally live out her dreams.
Talking with TVInsider, one of the biggest changes for her between the two promotions was how much her star had grown just from her first appearance.
"One, being a women’s wrestler you have that level of attention. There are the good parts and the scary or bad parts. I kind of felt I was prepared because I’d been on TV before, but no. When I debuted on NXT, that whole few days the amount of followers, I’d never known anything like it. I got all these messages and everything. It was amazing and so awesome to see."- Blake Monroe, TVInsider
She goes on to admit that she can't leave the house looking a little sloppy anymore due to how many people recognize her now.
