Sami Zayn Gives Hilarious Background Story To Classic Bloodline Family Photo With Roman Reigns And The Usos
Sami Zayn attempting to join, and then eventually joining, the Bloodline was only to be a limited time story. However, the inclusion of Zayn got over so quickly and became so popular, he became an integral piece of the story.
Zayn became a fan favorite, making each member of the group crack with laughter on live TV, as well as giving us timeless sayings like “Honorary Uce” and “Feeling Ucey”.
With the OG Bloodline seemingly coming back together, a discussion has brewed regarding the status of Zayn as “family” to Roman Reigns and the Usos. As in all topical items in professional wrestling, the Meme World took control again and provided us exceptional creations based on this new page in the story.
One of these memes got in front on Zayn, and he’s giving us all some context we didn’t know we needed.
Zayn posted a photograph, which originally circulated during the original Bloodline/Zayn run in 2022 and 2023, on his social media accounts with a back story.
“I remember that day well. It was a Friday. We went out that night, and I remember it clearly because we were listening to DMX on the way to the club, and it was the first time I’d ever heard someone say that a song was ‘tight’. Great times, but sadly those days are gone.”
Zayn did not clarify on which DMX song it was, but based on the clothing styles in the photo, it is possible the song came from either 2001’s “The Great Depression” or 2003’s “Grand Champ”. However, it is entirely likely the record was X’s seminal cut “Ruff Ryders Anthem” from 1998.
Zayn appeared at the end of the six man tag match that pitted Reigns and the Usos against Solo SIkoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu. The OG Bloodline surrounded Solo but resulted in Zayn delivering a Helluva Kick to Reigns inadvertently. Time will tell if the OG Bloodline can find common ground to defeat Solo’s new regime.
