The 10 Longest WWE Championship Reigns
Over the course of the past two years, WWE has reportedly been focused on rewriting their record books with lengthier and more dominant title reigns. While it's been a noticeable shift, the company has always had its fair share of iconic and unforgettable championship runs that have stood the test of time. Here are the10 longest WWE Championship reigns and the champions who defined their eras.
10. Rockin' Robin (WWF Women's Championship - 501 days)
While The Fabulous Moolah overshadowed most women in the 1970s and 80s, Rockin' Robin broke through and became a reliable in-ring performer who could hold the gold in WWE. Her 501 days reign as WWF Women's Champion has not been matched on the main roster since dropping the gold in 1990. It took three years for the company to even bring back the title after it was deactivated.
9. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship - 503 days)
Brock Lesnar walked back into WWE in 2012 as one of the legit monster heels of the modern era. After breaking the Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated streak and holding the WWE Championship on several occasions, Lesnar made the WWE Universal Championship the top prize in the promotion with a 503-day reign from April 2017 to August 2018. His run saw him defeat the likes of Goldberg, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. Brock's part-time status made every title defense have a big fight feel.
8. Asuka (NXT Women's Championship - 522 days)
Asuka's undefeated streak through NXT and onto the main roster is the stuff of legend that is still fondly remembered over six years later. Her NXT Women's Championship reign is still regarded as the best of the prestigious title's history. Asuka put on classic battles with Bayley, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross and more, holding the title for a record-breaking 522 days. This run has still not been matched despite exceptional female talent holding the gold after her.
7. Kay Lee Ray/Alba Fyre (NXT UK Women's Championship - 649 days)
Despite The Fabulous Moolah holding the NWA Women's Championship for a recognized 10,000+ day run, the woman who held official WWE gold the longest is Kay Lee Ray. Winning the NXT UK Women's Championship in 2019, the rechristened Alba Fyre held the title for nearly two years. Battling the likes of Toni Storm and Piper Niven, KLR made NXT UK a scene of some of the best women grapplers in WWE. Despite her reign being extended due to the pandemic, her achievement can't be brushed over.
6. Gunther (NXT UK Championship - 870 days, WWE Intercontinental Championship - 666 days)
Gunther may be the most prolific champion in WWE history. Coming into the promotion in 2019, "The Ring General" has held gold for nearly 80% of his run in WWE. First, he captured the NXT UK Championship and held the title for a record-breaking 870 days. After dropping that title, it did not take him long to win the Intercontinental Championship. Breaking Honky Tonk Man's 35-year record, Gunther held the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days before dropping the title at WrestleMania 40.
5. Pedro Morales (WWF Championship - 1,027 days)
Pedro Morales became WWF's second biggest babyface champion under Vince McMahon, Sr. Winning the WWF Championship in 1971, the Puerto Rican star would hold the gold for nearly three years. With the hispanic fanbase in New York, Morales was a successful star who had lengthy runs with both the WWF Title and Intercontinental Championship.
4. Roman Reigns (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - 1,316 days)
The modern-era of pro wrestling has never seen anything like Roman Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a legendary 1,316 days. He was the first 1,000 day world champion in WWE in 35 years. His run helped Reigns to become the biggest box office draw in company history and take WWE to the stratosphere. Roman's unprecedented success on top may not be matched in the next decade or two.
3. Hulk Hogan (WWF Championship - 1,474 days)
Hulk Hogan became the first megastar in pro wrestling history. Winning the WWF (WWE) Championship in 1984, Hogan embarked on an iconic four-year run that took the promotion and the entire industry to new heights never seen before. From his box office rivalry with Andre The Giant to the captivating feud with Roddy Piper, Hogan became the name synonymous with pro wrestling during this time. The face of WrestleMania helped take wrestling into stadiums and the mainstream unlike any star before him.
2. Bob Backlund (WWF Championship - 2,135 days)
Bob Backlund became only the second man to ever hold the WWF (WWE) Championship for 2,000+ days. With an amateur background, Backlund was the ultimate good guy in the early 1980s. His lack of size was made up for by his in-ring ability that made him a stable force for the company as their top champion.
1. Bruno Sammartino (WWF Championship - 2,803 days & 1,237 days)
With a championship reign that will possibly never be duplicated again, Bruno Sammartino is the most decorated WWF (WWE) Champion in company history. Becoming the second ever champion in May 1963, Sammartino held the title for a record breaking 2,803 days. This seven and a half year run will seemingly never be duplicated, but Bruno then added a 1,237-day reign for a second time that was equally as awe-inspiring.
*This list excludes The Fabulous Moolah's 10,170 days recognized as she was the NWA Women's Champion during this reign*
