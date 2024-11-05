Becky Lynch WWE Contract Would Be Way Higher Than Rumored Asking Price [Report]
It remains to be seen when The Man will come back around to WWE.
Becky Lynch is still taking time away from professional wrestling and it's unclear when, or if, she'll return to action. WWE considers her to be taking an extended hiatus, but she is in fact a free agent. Lynch's contract with WWE expired over the summer and she could sign with any company at any time.
The multi-time Women's World Champion was widely expected to receive several offers upon her WWE departure, that ultimately would have made her the highest paid women's wrestler in the entire industry.
What exactly would that dollar figure look like? Former WWE Correspondent Jonathan Coachman attempted to shine some light on issue, but apparently fell way short of the real figures.
On the latest episode of the Backstage Pass, Coachman claimed that Lynch was asking for over $2 million a year in contract negotiations and that WWE balked at her offer. Coach also said that if the company had acquiesced to her request, she would still be on Monday Night Raw today.
A new report from Fightful Select is pouring cold water on those rumors. A half dozen sources in WWE outright denied the claims to Sean Ross Sapp.
"The $2 million number was outright denied by everyone who would know it," Ross Sapp said. "Lynch didn't ask for that amount, and we're told WWE would have jumped at that number if she did. The general pay scale for talent at the top or near the top of WWE and AEW are both well beyond that amount now. Lynch's contract would be well beyond 2M a year."
Becky Lynch and WWE remain on good terms, according to Fightful, and have long expected to work together again in the future - "if the situation called for it."
