WWE Teases Reveal Of First WWE ID Prospect This Weekend At Reality Of Wrestling Show
WWE will reveal the first prospect in their new WWE ID program this weekend at an independent wrestling show in Texas.
The official WWE ID X account responded to a post made by the Reality of Wrestling promotion that hyped their Super Sunday show this weekend in Texas City, Texas. The response teased that the first official ID prospect would be announced during the show. "Someone's been ID'd," the post said. "Be there Sunday to find out who."
Last week, the WWE ID program was announced by the company. The feature of the program is WWE working hand in hand with selected independent wrestling schools and promotions to enhance potential talent and provide them with a path to WWE. WWE will give promotions and prospects the WWE ID tag, which officially presents them as a part of the program.
“WWE ID is the latest in our efforts to identify and support the journey of up-and-coming wrestlers, in turn raising the profile of and strengthening the independent wrestling ecosystem,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a press release about the program.
Currently, Reality of Wrestling, the Nightmare Factory, the Black and Brave Academy, Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center, and KnokX Pro Academy are the chosen promotions that will participate in the program.
The NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, was a prominent wrestler at ROW. Other notable stars include Bryan Keith and Kylie Rae.
