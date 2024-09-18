Sami Zayn Trolls WWE2k24 X/Twitter Account For Typo
Sami Zayn took to X/Twitter this morning (September 18) to troll a post by the official @WWEGames account for incorrectly spelling his name.
The post in question, made from the WWE2k24 account, was informing players how to earn the highly-requested Big Poppa Pump Persona Card, which you can do by defeating Gunther using "Sami Zane" during the current Boss Battle Live Event.
Zayn responded to the typo by tweeting:
That’s cool. I can’t wait to play as Cody Roads and Roman Rains.
It seems that X/Twitter trolling is the event of the day today, as just an hour-and-a-half earlier Ethan Page took to the platform to take a jab at CM Punk.
In his post, Page mocked Punk's request for airport privacy with a photoshopped image of himself signing an autograph for NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, adding a caption that read: "The fans at the airport are getting to be obnoxious. Respect the talent’s privacy. Please."